Texas Physical Therapy Specialists Opens 7th Clinic in San Antonio

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS) is pleased to announce the opening of a new clinic which can be found at 9618 Huebner Road. The clinic is the group’s 7th location in San Antonio and 23rd in Texas. Dr. Arlyn Thobaben, PT, OCS, Clinic Director, and Dr. Ali Higgins, PT, will provide care from the clinic, which opened March 22, 2017.

The team of skilled physical therapists at TexPTS’ Huebner Road clinic specialize in manual physical therapy, spine care, orthopaedics, sports medicine, post-op care, wellness, and more.

In addition to their vast knowledge of the treatment of musculoskeletal issues, Drs. Thobaben and Higgins provide a metabolic program designed to help patients to work smarter, not harder, to reach their goal weight. Using heart rate monitors to identify when patients are in the optimal zone for losing weight, each individual patient is taught exercises that keep him or her in this zone so fat is burned both during the workout and when at rest. This optimal zone typically requires less exertion than patients expect and leaves them feeling energized after a workout, not exhausted. Throughout the course of the program, therapists monitor optimal heart rate zone as stamina increases so the workout can be adjusted as the body changes.

“We are so excited to open our doors and welcome patients into the Huebner Road clinic,” said Dr. Thobaben. “We are very grateful for TexPTS’ continued growth the opportunity to serve the San Antonio community with the exceptional care and service they’ve come to expect from us. We look forward to showing patients around our new space and teaching our new neighbors about the the benefits of evidence-based physical therapy!”

To learn more about TexPTS’ services, or to book a free consultation at the Huebner Road clinic, please call 210.714.5810 or visit http://www.texpts.com.

###

About Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS):

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists is a locally owned private physical therapy practice with locations throughout central Texas: Austin, Bulverde, Cibolo, Central Texas, Dallas, Georgetown, Hill County, Liberty Hill, Live Oak, Randolph Air Force Base, New Braunfels, Parmer/Pflugerville, Round Rock, San Antonio, San Marcos, Schertz, Selma, Spring Branch, and Universal City. Our clinicians have a wide range of clinical expertise in manual physical therapy, spine care and rehabilitation, general orthopaedic conditions and rehabilitation, sports specific injuries, workplace injuries, metabolic conditions, and more. Since the company began in 2004, TexPTS has been voted Top 50 Places to Work in San Antonio three times by their own employees, the Best Private Physical Therapy Practice in the U.S. by their peers in the American Physical Therapy Association, and has appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 lists three times. For more information visit TexPTS.com or the TexPTS Facebook page.