Lajollacooks4u is proud to announce it has become the premiere team-building cooking event company in San Diego. Founded in 2008, it has hosted corporate cooking challenges for companies around the world, such as Illumina, HP and Qualcomm, and is ranked #1 in its category on Trip Advisor.

Part of the reason for its increasing popularity is due to its new team building format, a way for teams to not only interact with one another in a cooking environment, but engage in some friendly hands-on competition, as well. Lajollacooks4u now offers several different types of corporate cooking challenges that can be customized for any group or budget: Hot/Cold Tapas Cooking Competiton, Foodie Truck, Iron Chef, Multi-Course Meal and Wine & Cheese. Any of these can be held at a venue of the team’s choosing or at Chef Jodi Abel’s home atop Mount Soledad, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Each challenge begins as participants are split into groups using various ice breakers and interactive games. From there, group members are then divided into teams and guided by Chef Jodi’s staff as they compete against each other in creating several different menu items. Participants are judged by taste, presentation and teamwork, and ultimately compete to be the team with the most points. There is even a marketing component, which entails each team collaborating on how to best “sell” their menu item to the judges. Once all teams have completed their recipes, participants reconvene to enjoy the gourmet meals they co-produced, all while recognizing that their success was based on teamwork.

Lajollacooks4u’s corporate cooking challenges give any team the opportunity to collaborate, have fun and develop relationships with one another – making it a winner for any company.

About Lajollacooks4u:

Lajollacooks4u, founded in 2008, provides a unique culinary experience for corporate cooking challenges and special events in a magnificent setting overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Based in La Jolla, California, Lajollacooks4u has enjoyed record growth since its inception and has been ranked as one of the area’s top attractions on the popular travel review site, Trip Advisor. Chef Jodi Abel also recently released her cookbook, Lajollacooks4u: California Cuisine, an accumulation of the favorite recipes her guests have been raving about. For more information about her cooking events, as well as her cookbook, please contact jodi(at)lajollacooks4u(dot)com or visit http://www.lajollacooks4u.com.