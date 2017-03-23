Texas Physical Therapy Specialists Announces Gruene Clinic Opening

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS) is pleased to announce the opening of a new clinic, located at 960 Gruene Road in Building 2. The clinic is the group’s second in New Braunfels and 22nd in Texas.

TexPTS co-founder and co-owner Dr. Andrew Bennett, PT, says opening the company’s second New Braunfels location brings things full circle for the group, “It’s crazy to think that we opened our first clinic here in New Braunfels in 2004 and have added 21 clinics to our roster since then. To be opening a second clinic here in our ‘hometown’ is an honor. We are so grateful to the folks who have supported us throughout the years and made this a possibility. It’s a testament to both our amazing staff and the people of Texas that we’ve been able to make this dream a reality.”

The clinic is home to Clinic Director Dr. Alyson Ellis, PT, OCS, Dr. Mikayla George, PT, PES, and Dr. Steven Nelson, PT, CSCS, and will offer AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill Technology. The Gruene Road clinic will also focus on sports physical therapy and the treatment of pre- and post-op patients, in addition to hands-on manual therapy, manipulation, orthopaedics, and more.

To learn more about TexPTS’ offerings, or to book a free consultation at the Gruene Road clinic, please call 830.302.2340 or visit http://www.texpts.com.

About Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS):

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists is a locally owned private physical therapy practice with locations throughout central Texas: Austin, Bulverde, Cibolo, Central Texas, Dallas, Georgetown, Hill County, Liberty Hill, Live Oak, Randolph Air Force Base, New Braunfels, Parmer/Pflugerville, Round Rock, San Antonio, San Marcos, Schertz, Selma, Spring Branch, and Universal City. Our clinicians have a wide range of clinical expertise in manual physical therapy, spine care and rehabilitation, general orthopaedic conditions and rehabilitation, sports specific injuries, workplace injuries, metabolic conditions, and more. Since the company began in 2004, TexPTS has been voted Top 50 Places to Work in San Antonio three times by their own employees, the Best Private Physical Therapy Practice in the U.S. by their peers in the American Physical Therapy Association, and has appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 lists three times. For more information visit TexPTS.com or the TexPTS Facebook page.