Daniel Zurbrigg (left) with House Doctors President and CEO Jim Hunter I think it’s important to do your best to promote the brand you’re a part of and, if I can help other frachisees be more successful, it’s great for everyone.

In the world of franchising, growing a business isn’t just about being more profitable in your own market, it’s also about working with other franchise owners to help everyone be more successful and to grow the brand. That’s a philosophy Daniel Zurbrigg, the owner of House Doctors of Naples, takes to heart and why he was just recognized with the House Doctors Brand Ambassador Award.

House Doctors offers professional handyman services focused on professionalism, service excellence and quality workmanship. Their goal is to make home improvements easier for their customers by being on time, doing the job right and offering a one year workmanship guarantee. Zurbrigg’s local franchise – based in Naples – serves Collier County, North Naples, Olde Naples, Downtown Naples, and Marco Island.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for your hard work, especially when you’re doing something you love. I think it’s important to do your best to promote the brand you’re a part of and, if I can help other franchisees be more successful, it’s great for everyone,” Zurbrigg said.

In addition to the work Zurbrigg does for his own franchise, he’s also a go-to franchisee for other franchisees and the House Doctors corporate office, whether they’re looking for advice on business growth or need a franchisee to talk to a prospective business owner. The Brand Ambassador Award was presented at the House Doctors convention in Orlando in mid-March. Zurbrigg also received a Sales Increase Award for growing the business by 28 percent.

“Daniel is a true ambassador for his House Doctors franchise in Naples and his input with new and existing franchisees around the country is invaluable. At House Doctors corporate, we truly appreciate the time and energy Daniel puts in when he shares his experience and knowledge with both prospective and existing franchisees. We are so glad to have him as part of our team as we build our brand in Naples and across the country,” House Doctors President and CEO Jim Hunter said.

“Daniel continues to show determination, persistence and a ‘make it happen’ attitude that has already influenced many in our network. He is forever giving to fellow franchisees and still finds time to positively support corporate when needed. Over the last few years, Daniel has been one of our fastest growth franchisees and we’ve been thrilled to present him with the 2014 Rookie of the year Award, the 2015 President’s Award and, of course, this year’s Brand Ambassador Award,” Hunter added.

House Doctors’ background checked and uniformed handymen technicians will arrive at your residence in a decaled van. They will specialize in projects that take two hours to two days to complete, such as light remodeling and repairs of decks, doors, bathrooms and kitchens; repairing drywall; painting; exterior repairs; making home modifications and much more.

Looking forward to 2017, Zurbrigg is looking forward to continuing to being a go-to person for the House Doctors team whlie focusing on growing his own business.

“I’m always thinking about ways to get the brand and the House Doctors name out into the community – I want to be the go-to brand for handyman repairs – so I will be continuing to work on that while providing my existing clients with top-notch service,” Zurbrigg said.

To learn more about House Doctors of Naples and to schedule services, call (239)455-4019, email hd521(at)housedoctors(dot)com or visit http://housedoctors.com/naples/.

About House Doctors

House Doctors Handyman Service has been helping homeowners across the United States with home repair and light remodeling projects for more than 20 years. Our friendly, insured and bonded craftsmen are scheduled to be there on time and are committed to complete customer satisfaction. Each of our technicians are experienced in home maintenance, product installations and a variety of home improvements. We’re so confident in our team and products that every job we perform comes with a one-year guarantee.