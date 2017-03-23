KSF Orthopaedic Center, P.A. Opens 3rd Location In North Houston

Dr. Andrew Kant, President/Founder of KSF Orthopaedic Center PA. “KSF has been treating Greater Houston Area residents and their families for 40 years and this is another way for us to offer our services to an even larger patient base.”

The physicians of KSF Orthopaedic Center PA are proud to announce the opening of their 3rd location in the greater Houston Area. The new location is located at 2255 E. Mossy Oaks Rd., Suite 440, Spring, Texas 77389 inside the new CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Springwoods Village. This newest location will provide patients living in the north Houston area (The Woodlands, Conroe, Magnolia, Kingwood, Humble) with an even more convenient choice for their all their orthopaedic needs.

KSF Orthopaedic Center, P.A. has been providing comprehensive, compassionate care to patients with orthopaedic injuries, diseases, and conditions for the past 40 years. One of the first Houston area clinics to perform arthroscopic procedures, KSF has grown to include full, individualized, state-of-the-art treatment regimens, in spine, hand, joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, trauma, pain management, and rehabilitation.

Highly regarded by their peers, as evidenced by inclusion in Super Doctors every year for more than a decade, KSF Orthopaedic Center physicians strive for excellence and serve their patients with the highest level of respect. They are known for their outstanding community service, which includes conducting free school physicals and providing medical coverage at sporting events at the amateur, professional, and Olympic levels.