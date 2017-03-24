Lauren C. Enea, Associate, Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP We are confident Lauren will play an important role in upholding our firm’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards and achieving the best possible results for our clients.

The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in Somers and White Plains, N.Y., is pleased to announce Westchester resident Lauren C. Enea has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Ms. Enea, who previously served as a law clerk for the firm, will concentrate her practice in elder law, Medicaid planning and applications, and Wills, Trusts and Estates. Samantha A. Lyons, who has been an associate at Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano since 2013, has been promoted to senior associate. Ms. Lyons will continue to concentrate her practice in elder law, Medicaid planning and applications and guardianships.

Prior to Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, Ms. Enea was a legal extern for United States Magistrate Judge Lisa Margaret Smith of the Southern District of New York as part of the Federal Judicial Honors Program at Pace Law School. She also interned with the Pace Women’s Justice Center (Elder Justice Unit) and the Honorable Anthony A. Scarpino, of the Westchester County Surrogate’s Court. She is a member of the New York State Bar Association, Westchester County Bar Association, Italian American Forum and a Member of the Board of Directors for the Columbian Lawyers Association of Westchester County. Ms. Enea received a B.S. in Business Management from Quinnipiac University graduating Magna Cum Laude and a J.D. from the Pace University School of Law graduating Summa Cum Laude. She is admitted to practice law in New York.

“Lauren has been a valuable member of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano and we are thrilled to now welcome her as an associate,” said elder law attorney Sara Meyers, a member of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano. “We are confident she will play an important role in upholding our firm’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards and achieving the best possible results for our clients.”

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano concentrates its practice on elder law planning, asset protection planning, wills, trusts & estates, Medicaid applications (home care and nursing home), guardianships, special needs planning, estate litigation, as well as real estate, corporate and commercial law. The firm has attained Martindale-Hubbell’s Highest Peer Review Rating in the legal community, AV Preeminent®, and has been named a “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for seven consecutive years. Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, the Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island and Queens and is committed to providing the highest quality legal services to seniors and the disabled.

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is located at 245 Main Street in White Plains, N.Y. with additional offices in Somers, N.Y.