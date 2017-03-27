VOLT® Lighting, leading factory-direct manufacturer of lighting products, reached the milestone of one million views of their landscape lighting videos. Currently, 129 videos are hosted on the Official VOLT® YouTube channel. The videos also appear in various locations on the company’s website and through VOLT® social media channels.

Josh Barter, VOLT® Marketing Associate, manages the video production. “We produce three types of videos – product information, installation instruction, and lifestyle. The first type focuses on product features. They start with opening the box and removing everything inside. We shoot this from the perspective of the customer so viewers feel as though they are handling the products. They see the light fixture, turning it over in their hands and discovering each feature one-at-a-time. We informally call these “What’s in the Box?” videos. People love them.

“The second type is instructional. Videos in this category include actual installation of products in the field. They require finding an installation site, using a landscape lighting professional, and shooting all installation steps. While these videos are resource-intensive, they are also the most highly valued by do-it-yourselfers and professionals.

“Finally, my favorite video category, lifestyle. These videos hardly mention product features and offer no instruction. Instead, they allow viewers to explore the illuminated scene so they can experience the feeling, the lifestyle.”

Many other companies produce videos to sell their products, but VOLT® is one of the few that seeks to promote the landscape lighting lifestyle. This approach is very much aligned with the company’s initial imperative – to provide professional-quality products at a low price so everyone can afford (and experience) landscape lighting.

The VOLT® approach has been uniquely successful. Proof of that can be found by reading their (over 6,000) ‘Google Trusted Store’ reviews. In these reviews, customers mention all aspects of the company’s products and services giving them an average of 4.9 stars. Especially appreciated are the product quality, fast delivery, and generous warranties.

VOLT® plans to continue its video projects, and to expand its production capabilities. In the meantime, visitors to the company’s website and YouTube channel can enjoy the videos, and preview the products they promote.

About VOLT Lighting

VOLT® Lighting is the leading factory-direct manufacturer of landscape lighting products. With an aggressive product development program, the company continues to innovate, inspire, and support the outdoor lighting market. For more information, go to http://www.voltlighting.com or call 813-978-3700.