Patcraft's Newest AdMix Resilient Tile Emulates Terrazzo

Patcraft's newest resilient tile emulates the look of terrazzo. By creating a resilient homogenous tile, we are ensuring a longer lifespan for the floor. Ultimately, we’ve succeeded in emulating the look of terrazzo backed by the Patcraft promise of unmatched durability and performance.

Patcraft’s newest product category for high-performance environments, AdMix resilient tile, is now available. Offering a virtually seamless terrazzo-like visual, AdMix is an exclusive product that is unique in today’s market. This homogeneous tile is available in both 36” and 12” square tiles with neutral, timeless colors, and is backed by an industry leading lifetime warranty. The product can also be paired with weld rods to create clean rooms or accents that complement the tiles to provide extended flexibility of design. AdMix is created by using up to 10.4% pre-consumer recycled content and emits lower VOCs than linoleum and rubber.

“AdMix offers a stunning terrazzo visual at an accessible price point,” said Shannon Cochran, Patcraft Vice President, Creative and Design. “By creating a resilient homogenous tile, we are ensuring a longer lifespan for the floor. Ultimately, we’ve succeeded in emulating the look of terrazzo backed by the Patcraft promise of unmatched durability and performance.”

Winner of a Best of NeoCon 2016 Silver Award and a Silver Nightingale Award, AdMix is designed to offer unsurpassed performance in the highest demand environments. The 100% homogeneous solid resin allows for scratches, scuffs and stains to be easily buffed, and its easy, low cost maintenance reduces lifecycle costs and extends product life. In addition to its durability and longevity, AdMix seams can be welded, creating a water resistant surface, appropriate for operating rooms and other clean room environments. AdMix passes testing for slip resistance, both wet and dry.

With AdMix, the essence of terrazzo is transformed into a sleek, timeless, durable, homogeneous resilient tile designed for longevity that is transforming performance in high-demand environments.

About Patcraft

Part of Shaw Industries, Patcraft is a leader in high-performance commercial flooring, delivering performance carpet tile, broadloom and resilient with innovative design and superior service to meet the needs of every market sector.