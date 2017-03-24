For any working person who wants to be free of worrying whether working an extra shift or getting a promotion will cause a drop in her income after paying for health insurance, the GOP Obamacare replacement bill offers meaningful relief.

According to a new study by NCPA Senior Fellow John R. Graham, "the Congressional Budget Office score is invalid because it does not obey the rules Congress has directed the CBO to follow. The CBO itself previously recognized Obamacare would kill two million full-time equivalent jobs, which the GOP reform would restore. Yet, it estimates a reduction in employer-based coverage due to the GOP reform, which is not plausible. Employer-based coverage will improve under this reform."

The Congressional Budget Office's recent "score" of the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill fails on many fronts:



It fails to account for the reform's positive effect on economic growth and prosperity, which the CBO is mandated to do.

It estimates 24 million will lose health insurance, but 14 million of those do not already have actual health insurance, but instead depend on the Medicaid welfare program.

It ignores the reform's effect on working people's ability to increase their hours or take a promotion without worrying their benefit will be clawed back, which it does under Obamacare.

The Logic-Defying CBO Obamacare Replacement Score Breaks Its Own Rules, among Other Problems: http://www.ncpa.org/pdfs/ba842.pdf