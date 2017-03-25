DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg is offering vacationing families the ultimate thrill-seeker experience – unlimited visits all spring and summer long to the world-famous Busch Gardens® Williamsburg.

The closest hotel to the park, DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg offers complimentary curbside drop off and pick up at Busch Gardens, thereby saving park-goers $15 in daily parking fees and the time to access the park’s tram to the entrance and back to the car. Plus, the hotel’s Sweet Ride is filled with plenty of DoubleTree by Hilton’s warm, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, making this Sweet Ride a cookie lover’s dream experience.

Busch Gardens, voted Virginia’s most beautiful theme park every year since 1990, offers thrilling roller coasters including its all-new InvadR™, the park’s first wooden coaster featuring nine air-time hills and 74-foot plunge. Designed in a classic European theme with artfully landscaped villages, Busch Gardens also offers world-class dining, abundant shopping options, kid-friendly attractions and exciting events.

After a day of screams and thrills, head back to DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg where guests enjoy spacious guestrooms with plush furnishings, signature Sweet Dreams bed, large HDTV, Wi-Fi, mini-fridge, a refreshing array of CITRON body care products by Crabtree & Evelyn, and an assortment of gourmet in-room tea and coffee offerings.

The property also offers three restaurants including the popular Pitcher’s Sports Bar with multiple HDTV’s, Starbucks Café, resort-style indoor and outdoor pools, 24-hour Precor Fitness Center, 24-hour business center and complimentary Wifi access in the hotel’s public areas. Plus, guests are greeted with a warm, chocolate chip cookie, an experience exclusive to the DoubleTree by Hilton brand.

Starting at $293 per night, DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg’s Busch Gardens Family Package includes deluxe accommodations, breakfast for two adults and two Busch Gardens Fun Cards with unlimited admission all spring and summer. One, two and three-night options are available. The offer is valid for stays March 24 – September 4, 2017.

Nestled in a forested setting in Colonial Williamsburg, DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg is a short drive to Colonial Williamsburg and historic Jamestown and Yorktown. The hotel also is less than 45 minutes from Newport News/Williamsburg International International Airport, Richmond International Airport and Norfolk International Airport.

DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg is owned by Waramaug Hospitality L.L.C. and a private investment group in a joint venture with Interstate Hotels & Resorts which also operates the brand.

For reservations and information, go to http://www.Williamsburg.DoubleTree.com or call 757-220-2500 or 800-222-8733.