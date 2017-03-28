I am thankful to Slone Partners for presenting me with this opportunity and guiding me through the transition into my new role,” Harvill said.

Executive search firm, Slone Partners, announces the placement of Mark Harvill as Chief Executive Officer with Avomeen Analytical Services. Harvill is a distinguished life sciences expert with a proven track record in strategic global business development and operations.

Avomeen is a leader in a wide range of services related to laboratory testing and analysis for the pharmaceutical, medical device, polymer, cosmetic, consumer products, health & beauty, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is owned by High Street Capital of Chicago.

In his new role, Harvill will lead and oversee all aspects of the business including sales, marketing, strategy, operations, finance, and compliance. His extensive leadership expertise and thorough industry knowledge will be called upon to expand the company’s operations and increase market share.

“Over the years, Avomeen has established itself as the go-to manufacturing problem-solving company, achieving great success under Shri’s leadership,” said Rob France, Principal of High Street Capital. “We are pleased to welcome Mark aboard to execute the next steps in Avomeen’s progression as a national leader in the custom product research & development space, and we look forward to reaching new heights as we pursue our aggressive growth goals in the years ahead.”

“I am thrilled to join the great team at Avomeen Analytical Services and look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company. I am thankful to Slone Partners for presenting me with this opportunity and guiding me through the transition into my new role,” Harvill said.

Prior to joining Avomeen Analytical Services, Harvill served as Chief Operating Officer at Clinipace Worldwide, where he led global service delivery units. He also held several leadership positions including President & Chief Operating Officer at Paragon Biomedical, Senior Vice President at Ingenix/i3 STATPROBE, and Executive Vice President at STATPROBE, Inc.

About Slone Partners

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that specializes in recruitment for the diagnostics, life sciences, clinical trials, contract research, healthcare information technology and laboratory testing industries with offices in Boston, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco.