The Smart IMS - Atlas Global Innovation Center demonstrates the latest innovations in real time communications technologies, applications and solutions the company is bringing to market, including industry-specific solutions for financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, pharma, gaming and more; to promote the technology partners powering Avatar, ConnX, and Smart Apps solutions.

Current ecosystem partners showcasing their solutions in the Innovation Center include:

128 Networks: 128 Technology is an advanced secure networking company on a mission to fix the Internet. The 128T Networking Platform natively provides network-based security, control and insight across data centers, wide-area networks and edge locations for enterprises, service providers, and cloud companies alike. The company’s software-based approach disrupts the traditional networking paradigm, but doesn’t disrupt existing network infrastructures.

GENBAND: GENBAND is a global leader in real-time communications software solutions for service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, systems integrators and developers in over 80 countries. Kandy, its award-winning, disruptive real-time communications software development platform, is built from the company’s global telecommunications network and security technologies. The platform enables these companies to easily embed a full suite of voice, video, chat, screen-sharing and collaboration capabilities into their existing business, web and mobile applications.

Nectar: Nectar is committed to delivering market-leading software solutions that empower our partners and customers to dramatically improve management, visibility, and service delivery across global and enterprise converged Voice-over-IP (VoIP), SIP and MPLS networks. With a rapidly changing landscape, organizations are facing new operational challenges, increased complexity, inter-dependencies, and a failing eco-system of technologies to support newly converged networks. Their flagship offering, Unified Communication Management Platform (UCMP), improves service delivery across integrated voice, data, video and application solutions by providing critical performance information to your executives and technical resources.

Oracle: Oracle has been working with Atlas and Smart IMS for years, and today are the technology engine behind SIP Trunking for Unified Communications as a Service, Session Border Control as a service, Microsoft cloud connect SIP trunking, voice recording, fraud detection, policy and dial plan management and building embedded communications.

As the worlds of IT Applications and telecom converge, it becomes increasingly more complex and enterprise teams are searching for information, guidance and simplification. Now they can come to one place to see multiple applications working in a production environment, including embedded communications, voice and video collaboration integrated into workflows, network resiliency and security solutions that protect networks, applications, and much more.

Smart IMS and Atlas Communications Technology ecosystem partners are featuring device agnostic solutions that can work with smartphones, tablets, on kiosks, in smart cars, smart homes and smart cities. The company is also launching a monthly webinar series starting with a White Label Managed Services webinar in April. This webinar series extends the Innovation Centers reach through virtual events which will be co-sponsored by one or more of the ecosystem partners.

