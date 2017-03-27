Benseron Information Technologies, Inc, a developer of Point of Sale solutions for the Hospitality industry, announced today the company will begin operating under a new trade name and will be known as Benseron Hospitality effective immediately. At the same time, the company unveiled a new identity and a redesigned website. The new redesign features the company’s focus on innovation using new technologies to create solutions for the hospitality industry. The company’s ownership and staff have not changed.

President and CEO, Onur Haytac said, “As part of our heavy focus on innovation, new technologies, and expansion of our India development center, our leadership team believes it was appropriate to rebrand our company to more specifically reflect what we do and who we serve. This comes at a time when we have begun expanding important mobile development and cloud computing services and solutions.”

The company believes the name Benseron Hospitality allows it to better represent its business as they introduce new solutions, like Linga POS which brings a cloud-based all-in-one Point of Sale solution to an iPad. Linga POS is capable of serving small mom-and-pop diners, pizza parlors, coffee shops, full service restaurants, retail storefronts up to the big-name franchisors.

For more information about the name change or to learn more about Benseron Hospitality and its service offerings visit http://www.benseron.com.

About Benseron Hospitality, a trade name of Benseron Information Technologies, Inc.

Benseron Hospitably has been designing high performance Point of Sales solutions for over a decade. We have become known as the PROFIT IMPROVEMENT SPECIALISTS to restaurant owners and operators both locally, across the country and around the globe. Our all-in-one mobile cloud-based POS solutions integrate both front and back operations and include inventory and labor management, online ordering, customer loyalty, gift cards, credit card processing and data analytics.