DiabetesSisters has partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company as they continue to spread awareness of For Your SweetHeart ™: Where diabetes and heart disease meet, an educational campaign to help bridge the knowledge gap on the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease and encourage people with type 2 diabetes to know their risk. The For Your SweetHeart campaign launched in November 2016 and offers shareable resources, such as the Heart You Quiz, to help people learn about their risk and the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease (which includes heart disease and other problems with the heart and blood vessels like heart attacks and strokes) causes approximately two-thirds of deaths in people with type 2 diabetes, making it the number one cause of death. But the good news is, the sooner people understand their risk, the sooner they can talk to their healthcare provider to learn more about the link between type 2 diabetes and potentially life-threatening heart attacks, strokes or even death.

“We’re excited to continue to spread the word about For Your SweetHeart and encourage people with type 2 diabetes to assess their risk through the Heart You Quiz and to speak with their healthcare provider about the link between diabetes and heart disease. The most important thing people can do is know everything they can about their health and encourage their loved ones to do the same,” said Paul Fonteyne, president and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

“People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular disease than people without diabetes,” said Mike Mason, vice president, U.S., Lilly Diabetes. “Educating the public about this important health crisis is just another component of our responsibility and commitment to delivering the best care we can provide for people with type 2 diabetes. We’re thrilled that DiabetesSisters is joining us to support For Your SweetHeart to encourage people to take action, not only for themselves, but also for their sweethearts.”

DiabetesSisters has joined this effort by providing information to its 13,000+ membership via monthly communication and webinars. Focus is on both prevention and treatment for cardiovascular disease.

“Our organization has always been proud to share resources about the relationship between diabetes and other health conditions. The For Your SweetHeart campaign is a natural fit as we continue to educate and support women living with, or at-risk of, diabetes,” said Anna Norton, CEO, DiabetesSisters. “Working with Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly, we continue to share relevant information to our community.”

For Your SweetHeart is a U.S. initiative to raise awareness of the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease and to encourage people with type 2 diabetes to know their heart disease risk and speak to their healthcare provider, for the sake of their health and the people they cherish the most. Learn more about the For Your SweetHeart initiative, and take and share the Heart You Quiz and sign up for more information at ForYourSweetHeart.com.

About DiabetesSisters

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, DiabetesSisters is the only organization worldwide focusing exclusively on women with diabetes. Our mission is to improve the health and quality of life of women living with and at risk of developing diabetes, and to advocate on their behalf. DiabetesSisters has a 13,000-member peer network that unites women with diabetes for the purpose of support, education, and advocacy. Signature programs include monthly small group meetings (PODS Meetups); DiabetesSisters conferences throughout the U.S.; the Life Class Webinar Series, and online blogs, forums, and expert resources. For more information, visit diabetessisters.org.

For Your SweetHeart™ is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim.