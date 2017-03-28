Blvd Suites logo The rapid expansion as a global supplier makes this an exciting time to be a part of the team, and I am eager to help the company grow and reinvest in itself.

Blvd Suites Corporate Housing, an award-winning global provider of fully serviced and furnished apartments, welcomes Nicole Hollenbeck to the team as Vice President of Global Finance & Accounting.

In this new role, created for Hollenbeck in response to the company’s expansion across the global stage, she will oversee all financial functions for Blvd Suites, including forecasting, managing currency exchanges, and overseeing the Accounting Team.

“Nicole is precisely the person we need with exactly the skills and abilities we want to provide a seamless experience to our clients and guests, regardless of the country or continent in which they are staying with us,” says Founding Partner Jeff Hurley. “Our goal is to make every step of the experience with Blvd Suites fast, simple and stress-free. Nicole helps us elevate our game in every facet of the financial aspect of that commitment.”

Hollenbeck has prior experience both in corporate housing and managing an organization’s finances across multiple countries and currencies. Her expertise will also aid Blvd Suites in the planning of ongoing capital investments in technology and people in order to best support the growing client demand.

“I am thrilled to join Blvd Suites. The rapid expansion as a global supplier makes this an exciting time to be a part of the team, and I am eager to help the company grow and reinvest in itself,” says Hollenbeck.

About Blvd Suites

Blvd Suites is an award-winning global provider of fully furnished temporary housing. The company supports its customers with regional locations across the United States, and services global placements from its London service center in the United Kingdom.

The company was named Company Member of the Year by the Corporate Housing Providers Association in 2009, and has been a finalist for the award in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2015. Blvd Suites received the association’s award for Most Creative Marketing in 2015. In 2017, the company was named a finalist for the Expatriate Management & Mobility Award (EMMA) in the category of Corporate Housing Provider of the Year, presented by the Forum for Expatriate Management. Blvd Suites was selected as Runner-Up in the same category in 2016.

Blvd Suites can be found online at http://www.BlvdSuites.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BlvdSuites, and receive news and updates at Facebook.com/BlvdSuites. Find out “What Makes Us Suite” on YouTube.