Rocketrip Partners with Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Rocketrip, the leading technology platform for reducing corporate travel costs, today announced a partnership with Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), a global leader in business travel management. CWT will for the first time be able to leverage Rocketrip’s incentive platform to bolster spend-reduction programs for its clients.

The Rocketrip platform incorporates CWT clients' negotiated fares and travel policy parameters to create a precisely calibrated Budget to Beat for every employee trip. By incentivizing employees to spend less on their flights, hotels, trains, and rental cars, CWT clients working with Rocketrip can see a savings of over $250 on average per business trip.

The partnership also allows clients to access Rocketrip’s rewards store and newly released analytics dashboard via a web integration with the customer’s online booking tool, or directly on the Rocketrip site.

The partnership will save CWT customers and their employee’s time, while easing the process of booking travel with automated processes like receipt forwarding. Rocketrip enables users to submit the address of any lodging location—even a friend’s house—to their duty of care provider, allowing employees to reduce costs while maintaining the same security standards they’ve enjoyed while staying at hotels in the past.

“Partnering with Rocketrip is a win-win: it introduces a powerful system for cost control while giving their employees the opportunity to have a say in their travel decisions,” said Cathy Voss, Executive Vice President Global Program Solutions. “This partnership is one of the many opportunities we’re embracing to optimize travel management in ways that put travelers first.”

"CWT is one of the most innovative players in travel management," said Dan Ruch, CEO of Rocketrip. “They recognize that incentive-driven behavioral solutions can deliver real cost savings. Companies that actively involve employees in managing travel expenses create a better user experience and reduce total spending."

About Rocketrip

Rocketrip reduces business travel costs by aligning employee and employer interests. The platform produces custom trip budgets for employees and motivates them to spend less by letting them keep half of what they save. As the global leader in Incentivized Behavioral Change, Rocketrip inspires thoughtful spending by gives employees greater autonomy over their travel expenditures and a greater stake in their company's bottom line. It’s a win-win approach trusted by clients including GE, Edmunds, and Twitter.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, Rocketrip's investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, Genacast Ventures, and Y Combinator.

About Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Companies and governments rely on us to keep their people moving. CWT is the global leader in business travel and meetings & events – serving clients in nearly 150 countries. Blending technology with the expertise of over 18,000 people, we help our clients get the best possible value from their travel programs, while providing travelers with best-in-class service. In 2016, we posted a total transaction volume of US$ 23 billion.

For more information about CWT, please follow us on Twitter @CarlsonWagonlit and LinkedIn.