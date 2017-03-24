IBTS Commits to Water Stop Sponsorship of the Mission 10 Miler

The Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, recently became a water stop sponsor of Frederick Rescue Mission’s annual fundraising event, the Mission 10 Miler. IBTS’s sponsorship is a three-year commitment, with the first event taking place this Sunday, March 26th.

The 2017 race will be the sixth annual Dan Ryan Builder’s Mission 10 Miler, expected to draw in about 700 runners from the Mid-Atlantic region. The 10-mile out-and-back race will begin and end at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, Maryland. All proceeds from the event benefit the Frederick Rescue Mission, who, since 1964, has provided various programs and services to those struggling with addiction, homelessness, or hunger.

In 2016, the Mission provided over 141,000 meals to the hungry and assisted 143,734 Food Distribution Center guests with fresh groceries to make ends meet. The Rescued Treasures clothing program facilitated 3,406 clothing visits totaling $247,335 of clothing donated to the homeless or working poor. During months of dangerously cold temperatures, the Mission provided 8,823 nights of lodging in addition to serving 93 men in the Changed Life Recovery Program. Additionally, in 2016, the Mission opened Faith House, a safe place for homeless women and their young children. As a non-profit organization, IBTS is dedicated to lending a helping hand to the communities it serves whenever possible. IBTS has pledged to be a water stop sponsor for the next three years at the Mission 10 Miler, a $15,000 commitment in total. These funds will help the Mission continue to provide critical services to the community.

“The Mission 10 Miler is an event bringing together local businesses and running enthusiasts to help the neediest in the Frederick community. The Mission 10 Miler allows the Mission to go one step further in providing for those in need,” says Arnold Farlow, Executive Director of the Frederick Rescue Mission. “We appreciate IBTS being the kind of organization that cares about its community and is willing to get involved.”

“As a long-time resident of Frederick, Maryland, and a member of the Mission’s Board of Directors for the last six years, I saw this as a great opportunity for IBTS to get involved and show our support,” says Greg Seldon, Director of Development at IBTS. “The Frederick Rescue Mission is a great organization dedicated to helping the surrounding community and IBTS is proud to be a part of their Mission 10 Miler event.”

About IBTS

IBTS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to helping communities through quality services that reduce risk, enhance public safety, and improve quality of life. IBTS is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia with branch offices across the country. IBTS’s work is guided by a Board of Directors made up of government officials appointed by five of the most highly respected, grassroots, state and local governmental associations, including the Council of State Governments (CSG), International City/County Management Association (ICMA), National Association of Counties (NACo), National Governors Association Center for Best Practices (NGA Center), and National League of Cities (NLC).

About Frederick Rescue Mission

The Frederick Rescue Mission seeks to rescue lives from poverty, homelessness and chemical dependency. We exist to meet the needs of hurting and broken people while inviting them into the abundant life Christ offers to all.