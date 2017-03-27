FreeConferenceCall.com For Business™ announced today that it is giving away two StartMeeting® | Room “License for Life” packages at Enterprise Connect, a Unified Communications conference in Orlando, Fla., this week.

“StartMeeting from FreeConferenceCall.com For Business is commoditizing global communications by enabling the largest number of participants to connect in HD video. Its low licensing cost is a game-changer compared to other conference room offerings,” said David Erickson, founder and CEO of FreeConferenceCall.com. “StartMeeting | Room beats the competition by offering more connectivity and more features at one amazing price.”

StartMeeting | Room is a pre-packaged cloud-based system that brings fully integrated virtual meetings to the conference room. Acting as an additional meeting participant, it’s fully compatible with select off-the-shelf hardware and shows the meeting interface on a large flat screen display. Up to 1,000 HD audio and video participants can connect to the conference call through a global network available with international dial-in at no extra cost. The top five active speakers are displayed on the screen that is connected to StartMeeting | Room.

At Enterprise Connect, held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, attendees can stop by the FreeConferenceCall.com For Business Booth (1333) for a demo. They can also enter to win one of two StartMeeting | Room “License for Life” packages, which includes:

● StartMeeting user account for up to 1,000 participants

● StartMeeting | Room lifetime license

● Logitech PTZ Pro Video Conferencing Camera

● Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard K400

● Intel® NUC Mini PC

StartMeeting | Room can be purchased at the booth (1333) at a special introductory rate. For more information about FreeConferenceCall.com For Business and StartMeeting, visit our website.

About FreeConferenceCall.com

FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500. Service offerings around the globe with unlimited use include: high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing, video conferencing, audio and visual recordings, customized greetings, security features, desktop scheduling and mobile applications. Mid-market and enterprise customers can take advantage of FreeConferenceCall.com For Business™: high-quality, reliable and secure conferencing and collaboration services complemented by 24/7 customer support, enterprise account management teams, consolidated billing, customized user analytic reports, employee rollout and training and white-label services.

FreeConferenceCall.com was founded by David Erickson in 2001 and is based in Long Beach, California.