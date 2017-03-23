OPSWAT and Random Computing Services Announce Partnership

We're very excited to partner with Random Computing Services, one of the leading providers of cyber security products in the Australia and New Zealand markets.

OPSWAT, Inc., the leading provider of cyber security tools that keep critical infrastructure, government, and enterprise customers safe from malware, announced that it has entered into a channel partnership with Random Computing Services, an international specialty software distributor for virtualization, security, application, and network infrastructure. The agreement includes reselling rights for OPSWAT's Metadefender Core product group.

Metadefender's optimized multiple anti-malware engines offer IT professionals and software engineers a way to enhance security through data sanitization, vulnerability detection, and multi-scanning technology. Because of the flexibility of its APIs, Metadefender can be easily deployed in enterprise, telecom, and government networks, and it is offered in diverse packaging options.

Metadefender's three main technologies combine to offer the best protection from known and unknown threats. With data sanitization, potentially malicious files can be disarmed and reconstructed with all exploitable content removed and the files' original functionality maintained. The Metadefender Vulnerability Engine quickly identifies millions of known application vulnerabilities. Metadefender multi-scanning packages include up to 30 anti-malware engines from vendors such as AVG, Kaspersky, McAfee, Symantec, and others.

These unique Metadefender technologies protect organizations from risks associated with infected files entering either through peripheral devices, such as USB drives and CDs/DVDs, or through email or web proxies.

Patrick Causey, Global Channel Program Manager at OPSWAT, said, "We're very excited to partner with Random Computing Services, one of the leading providers of cyber security products in the Australia and New Zealand markets. Thanks to Random Computing Services, organizations in these markets will have greater access to our industry-leading security products."

Random became an authorized reseller in 2016 and provides support for OPSWAT products (specifically Metadefender) in Australia and New Zealand.

About Random Computing Services

Random Computing Services (RCS) is a leading Australian ICT software company established in 1991 and specializing in developing and supporting its systems for Holders of High Office and Executives. Most of its clientele have private data behind firewalls and also front-facing websites to the public where traffic flows from low-security forms to high-security networks. OPSWAT technology is a key tool in the provision of vulnerability detection for Random's clients. As an OPSWAT reseller, Random will now sell OPSWAT Metadefender in the Asia Pacific region.

Random has certified staff trained in OPSWAT products and is based in Canberra and Sydney.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a San Francisco-based cyber security software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure. Founded in 2002, OPSWAT has delivered solutions and technologies that protect organizations from threats and secure digital data for over a decade. OPSWAT combines next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology, its cutting-edge Vulnerability Engine, and multi-scanning with over 30 anti-malware engines in its Metadefender suite of products, and its OESIS Framework endpoint security SDK has helped secure over 200 million endpoints. To learn more about OPSWAT, visit OPSWAT.com.