Jack and Annette Ross When you network to find clients and then provide those customers with excellent customer service, they write great reviews, they tell their friends and family and they help grow your business. That’s how it all started for us.

House Doctors, the professional handyman services franchise, is pleased to announce that Jack and Annette Ross, the local owners and operators of House Doctors of Charleston, have been presented with three House Doctors company awards – the Customer Service Award, the Networker Award and a Sales Increase Award.

House Doctors offers professional handyman services focused on professionalism, service excellence and quality workmanship. Their goal is to make home improvements easier for their customers by being on time, doing the job right and offering a one year workmanship guarantee. House Doctors of Charleston offers professional handyman services in Charleston, James Island, Folly Island, Johns Island, Sullivan’s Island, Hanahan, Morris Island, Isle of Palms, Mt. Pleasant and Summerville.

“We knew they gave out awards at the convention, but we were pleasantly surprised and touched to be recognized with all three of these awards. We’re excited to grow our business and have an even better 2017,” Annette said.

In order to receive the Customer Satisfaction Award, House Doctors of Charleston had to have the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of any franchise in the system. Those scores are calculated based on the satisfaction surveys Listen360.com sends on behalf of the franchisee after a job is complete. The Ross’ won the Networker Award because they received the most revenue as a direct result of networking and a Sales Increase Award because they increased their business by 30 percent overall in 2016. The awards were presented at the House Doctors National Convention in Orlando in mid-March.

“Jack and Annette are worthy winners of the House Doctors Handyman Customer Service and Networker Awards this year. They are building a great business in Charleston and surrounding communities and they understand the importance of (1) building a team that gives great customer service and (2) getting the word out there about it, through networking, in their local community,” House Doctors President and CEO Jim Hunter said.

“The Customer Service Award is an especially important recognition for Jack and Annette. They have worked hard to achieve the highest customer service rating of any House Doctors franchise in the system and they’ve done that by providing excellent service, building relationships with customers and fixing problems if they arise. It says a lot about them when their business growth is mainly being built through repeat customers and referrals. Their approach to customer service and to networking is especially exciting and is a model for other franchisees to follow. Jack and Annette are all-round great people who never meet anyone who doesn’t soon become a friend. That plays a huge part in their success,” Hunter added.

Annette said the three awards, which all directly represent the Ross’ focus on strategic business growth, started by getting involved in a local BNI, chamber and variety charities and organizations. Jack also does short presentations for realtors and other groups who work with real estate.

“When you network to find clients and then provide those customers with excellent customer service, they write great reviews, they tell their friends and family and they help grow your business. That’s how it all started for us,” Annette said. “We’re heavily involved in the community and it has really made a difference.”

House Doctors’ background checked and uniformed handymen technicians will arrive at your residence in a decaled van. They will specialize in projects that take two hours to two days to complete, such as light remodeling and repairs of decks, doors, bathrooms and kitchens; repairing drywall; painting; exterior repairs; making home modifications and much more. House Doctors of Charleston is also a go-to resource for realtors who are looking to get properties ready to sell and those who have a home inspection repair list that needs done quickly and professionally.

“We’re excited that much of our business comes from repeat customers and referrals – that means we’re doing a good job of building relationships with happy customers,” Annette said. “If someone has never worked with us and they need a handyman, I want them to know that we are trustworthy. Our technicians are top notch and we always follow up with our customers to make sure they are happy with the work and that we met their needs.”

“No job is too small and, if a job is too big, we’ll be honest with you about it,” she added.

To learn more about House Doctors of Charleston, call (843)212-5444, email HD534(at)housedoctors.com or visit http://www.housedoctors.com/handyman-charleston.