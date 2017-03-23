AmsterDog Rescue & PetMed Express(r) celebrate National Puppy Day at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange Everyone can make a difference by fostering or adopting a shelter pet and by supporting rescues like AmsterDog that work tirelessly to save shelter pets.

Initially formed to help rescue pets left homeless by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, AmsterDog Rescue has gone on to find forever homes for some of the most vulnerable dogs in the New York City area. Although the group is located in New York, AmsterDog Rescue is currently seeking to place pets throughout the Northeast, including the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

America’s Largest Pet Pharmacy®, PetMed Express, Inc.® (NASDAQ: PETS) is sponsoring AmsterDog Rescue to help them in their commitment to finding loving homes for deserving pets. Without the help of Deborah and her dedicated group of pet rescuers, these dogs may otherwise face euthanasia in local shelters.

As Deborah Dilorio explains, “Everyone can make a difference by fostering or adopting a shelter pet and by supporting rescues like AmsterDog that work tirelessly to save shelter pets.” Even those who are unable to adopt a shelter pet can help AmsterDog save lives by donating at http://amsterdog.org/donate.

PetMed Express, Inc., d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds, and AmsterDog Rescue are grateful to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange for the opportunity to reach out to the community to spread awareness of the plight of shelter animals and encourage the adoption of puppies and adult pets nationwide.

Visit http://amsterdog.org to view adoptable dogs and find out how you can help save a pet’s life today.

About 1-800-PetMeds®

Founded in 1996, 1-800-PetMeds® is America's Largest Pet Pharmacy and Vet-VIPPS accredited, delivering prescription and non-prescription medications, and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds® toll-free number and on the Internet through its website.