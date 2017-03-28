iSafeSend from DMS iTech We see it all too often where employees put the company they work for at unnecessary risk. They do this by passing around sensitive data in emails and instant messaging platforms.

DMS iTech, an Alberta, Canada-based company focused on premium outsourced IT services, offers a free online service called iSafeSend as a safer way to share sensitive information with others. Through iSafeSend, users create links to sensitive data and share the link with another individual, rather than sharing usernames and passwords in an email that may get compromised by other unintended parties.

When this link is clicked, the shared information can only be viewed once and is then immediately deleted – thus, any other party obtaining the link cannot access the information.

“We see it all too often where employees put the company they work for at unnecessary risk. They do this by passing around sensitive data in emails and instant messaging platforms,” states Marc Driessen, DMS iTech’s VP. “Staff will forward an email with many threads not realizing the email contains confidential information. With iSafeSend, sensitive company data getting into the wrong hands is significantly reduced.

The easy-to-use, intuitive iSafeSend system enables interested parties to visit iSafeSend.com and enter the text they wish to share; from there, they specify the number of days until the links expire and select the number of links they wish to generate. Because each generated link can only be viewed once, each individual needs to receive their own unique link if the original user is sharing information with multiple people.

Information shared using the iSafeSend service is heavily encrypted using current best practices and algorithms.

Though all data is permanently deleted as soon as the shared text is viewed, DMS iTech representatives say there are steps users should take to help keep their information secure. “When sharing usernames and passwords, users should separate the communication of this data,” adds Driessen. “For example – an email should be used to send the login URL and associated username, and a separate email (using iSafeSend) should be sent with a link to the password. This further decreases the risk of someone accessing confidential information.”

iSafeSend users will know immediately if the data they are sharing has been compromised. If the data users are attempting to access is not available this means someone else has already viewed the data at which point steps can be taken to mitigate risk.

Furthermore, iSafeSend is available as a Microsoft Outlook add-in. Simplify the sending of secure messages with the click of a button. The Microsoft Outlook add-in is available free-of-charge to current partners and DMS iTech customers.

DMS iTech’s iSafeSend can be accessed via https://www.isafesend.com/.

About DMS iTech

DMS iTech is a full-service IT management company providing support, consultation, procurement, assessments and other services to organizations of all sizes. As a trusted advisor to Canadian businesses because of its in-depth understanding of the industry and expertise backed by multiple Tier 1 partners and certifications, DMS iTech has been operating since 2007, serving over 200 clients and proudly offering enterprise-level and trusted advisor support.

DMS iTech can be contacted by calling 1 (877) 488-6116. For more information, visit http://www.DMSiTech.com.