PMO Advisory LLC, a PMI® Registered Education Provider, is hosting a project management training summit called the “Mega Bootcamps” in the week of May 15 - 17, 2017 in the Poconos, PA. This event enables individuals and groups to receive accelerated project management training leading to the following PMI Certifications: PfMP®, PgMP®, PMI-RMP®, PMP®, and CAPM®.

Certified Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®) as a credential is a response to project management’s increasing growth, complexity and diversity. Globally recognized and demanded, the PMI-RMP® fills the need for a specialist role in project risk management. It recognizes your unique expertise and competency in assessing and identifying project risks, mitigating threats and capitalizing on opportunities, while still possessing basic skills in all areas of project management.

PMO Advisory’s PMI-RMP® course is a 2-day, highly concentrated program. It is a component of PMO Advisory’s annual project, program and portfolio management training summit, “Mega Bootcamps”, May 15 - 17, 2017. These are instructor-led boot camps leading to Project Management Institute (PMI®) certifications including the Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®), Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP®), Program Management Professional (PgMP®), and Project Management Professional (PMP® and CAPM®). The venue is the Stroudsmoor Inn in the Poconos, PA -- an award winning resort conveniently located 75 miles west of New York City.

Who Should Attend:

This course serves in preparing the participants to qualify for the Project Management Institute Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®) exam. This course is perfect for senior managers, project management office directors and team members, program managers, team leaders, and any other project stakeholders seeking to learn well-balanced risk management programs in a cost-effective manner, using proven industry techniques.

These “Mega Bootcamps” are designed for busy professionals and teams who desire an accelerated deep training immersion while taking advantage of the tranquil serenity only the Poconos can provide. PMO Advisory has learned that for both individuals and teams, the “retreat-like” environment of the Poconos renews career enthusiasm and excitement for work. Further it’s been found that connecting with nature can significantly improve work performance. Getting away from the office and computers allows deeper connection with the curriculum and focus on high level strategy, without the usual distractions. The retreat environment is the perfect place to develop creativity, problem-solving and other valuable skills that result in successful accelerated learning, increased productivity, and a high degree of certainty of passing the requisite certification exam and realizing certification goals.

