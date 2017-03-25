RacingJunk.Com Partners with the Ultimate Super Late Model Series

“We’re excited to have Racing Junk.com as a Marketing Partner with the Ultimate Series, as we have the same goal in the motorsports industry, and that’s to save the racers hard earned money,” USLMS Founder and CEO Stan Lester said.

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is happy to announce that it will become the Official Classifieds the Ultimate Super Late Model Series (USLMS). The co-marketing partnership between the two organizations will support greater awareness and attendance of USLMS events while broadening RacingJunk.com’s reach to competitors and fans who can benefit from its services.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for those looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over two million visits every month.

Founded in 2011, FASTRAK’s Ultimate Super Late Model Series is known as the premier touring series of the Southeast. Dirt Late Model racing is part of a growing subsection of automotive racing, so there’s little doubt that this series will continue to draw increased attention as time goes by.

“We’re excited to have Racing Junk.com as a Marketing Partner with the Ultimate Series, as we have the same goal in the motorsports industry, and that’s to save the racers hard earned money,” USLMS Founder and CEO Stan Lester said. “Everyone in racing has a different budget. Those who buy new parts every year are looking to sell their old parts, and others are looking to part something together and can get by on good used parts. Racing Junk.com can fit the needs of all racers.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re very enthusiastic about partnering with the Ultimate Super Late Model Series. Dirt Late Model racing is an exciting sport. We look forward to helping bring this series to our site members and visitors, particularly those who haven’t been introduced to it before, and to providing resources for fans and drivers involved with the series."

To learn about USLMS, visit their website at ultimatesupers.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.