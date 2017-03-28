Ancient & Epic Tales is Finalist in INDIES Book of the Year Awards

Ancient and Epic Tales is a finalist in Foreword Reviews' Annual INDIES Book of the Year Awards for Children's Books.

August House is pleased to announce that Foreword Reviews has selected Ancient and Epic Tales as a finalist for their Annual INDIES Book of the Year Awards for Children’s Books. This prestigious award honors the top books published each year by independent presses other than the powerful Big Five publishing houses. The winners of the INDIES Book of the Year Awards will be announced on June 24th at the American Library Association (ALA) Conference in Chicago.

Ancient and Epic Tales from Around the World has already received numerous honors, including prestigious awards from The Parents’ Choice Foundation, NAPPA and Storytelling World. Heather Forest’s award-winning anthology of stories from the world’s great oral traditions is the third and final installment in her Tales from Around the World trilogy. The previous two books in the series, Wonder Tales from Around the World and Wisdom Tales from Around the World won the Storytelling World Award and the PLA/ALLS Best New Books award.

Heather’s unique, award-winning collection of classic tales, highlights large-scale narratives that were passed on and preserved through the oral tradition long before being captured in written form by early scribes. Her multicultural anthology presents pivotal episodes from epic tales like Gilgamesh, Beowulf, the Odyssey, and the Ramayana.

Heather Forest lives on Long Island in Huntington, New York and frequently collaborates with veteran illustrator, Susan Gaber. Together, this award-winning creative team has published five LittleFolk picture books with August House, along with the Tales From Around the World trilogy.

In a review of Ancient and Epic Tales, Dr. Flora Joy, the highly respected authority on folktales and storytelling, praised the book as “superbly composed to further understand and appreciate the principles and virtues that inform our lives.”

Ancient and Epic Tales from Around the World (hardcover, 978-1-941460-35-1 or paperback, 978-1-939160-87-4) is available through Amazon or from other local book sellers.

August House is a highly acclaimed and award-winning multimedia publisher of children’s picture books, folktale anthologies, scary story collections, and resource books. Located in Atlanta, GA, August House has developed one of the most highly respected collections of folktales from the world’s great oral traditions. You can find more information about August House at http://www.augusthouse.com, or on Facebook and Twitter at @augusthouseinc.