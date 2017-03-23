David DiLeo of Industrial Scientific Named CIO of the Year

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection, is pleased to announce that chief information officer, David DiLeo, has been named CIO of the Year by the Pittsburgh Technology Council. The awards recognize top technology executives in the greater Pittsburgh area who demonstrate exceptional leadership in IT and security. David received the CIO of the Year Award in the “Megabyte” category for companies with fewer than 1,000 employees on March 22nd during a reception at the Westin Convention Center Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh.

David has been with Industrial Scientific since 2013 and is responsible for IT infrastructure, enterprise resource planning (ERP), business applications, application development, and software quality assurance (SQA). Previously, David was the vice president & director of quality assurance, strategic information & risk technology, at PNC Financial Services Group. He also served as the IT group manager, integrated service solutions, at Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corporation.

“David’s leadership and focus have greatly contributed to the success of our information technology team over the last three years. This is a fantastic recognition for him, and we’re pleased to have him on the team,” said Justin McElhattan, president and CEO.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

As the global leader in gas detection, Industrial Scientific provides gas detection products and services that keep workers safe in hazardous environments. The company’s more than 700 employees in 21 countries are committed to preserving human life, and have dedicated their careers to eliminating death on the job by the year 2050. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh (USA), Industrial Scientific also has operations based in Arras (France) and Shanghai (China), and provides technical services to customers from local service centers around the world. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Predictive Solutions Corporation (http://www.predictivesolutions.com). For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.