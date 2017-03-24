Lighthouse Payment Services Continues to Realize Robust Growth as More Banks Decide to Leverage its Cutting Edge Payment Processing Platform for their Customers

This includes an impressive portfolio of 71 banks, 89 municipalities, 13 utilities and hundreds of corporate and health care clients around the country.

Lighthouse has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years. We are seeing more banks and companies turn to Lighthouse for their lockbox needs.

Lighthouse Payment Services, a leader in lockbox remittance processing, is happy to announce that its platform has been enhanced to include online bill presentment and payment. This enhancement enables Lighthouse' clients to invoice and collect payments from their customers via eCheck with ACH, debit and credit payment capabilities coming in the near future.

