Lighthouse Payment Services, a leader in lockbox remittance processing, is happy to announce that its platform has been enhanced to include online bill presentment and payment. This enhancement enables Lighthouse' clients to invoice and collect payments from their customers via eCheck with ACH, debit and credit payment capabilities coming in the near future.

Lighthouse has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years. We are seeing more banks and companies turn to Lighthouse for their lockbox needs. The reason for this is a combination of competetive pricing, impeccable service and a truly customized lockbox service.