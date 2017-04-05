Travelers can save up to 50% off their 2017 vacations when they book their stay at a Divi Resort during the upcoming Easter promotion.

Divi Resorts is kicking off the spring season with five days of discounted rates only available during the week leading up to Easter. Vacationers have an opportunity to book exciting, affordable Caribbean getaways up to 50% off the best available rates at some of the most in-demand locations: Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. Room-only rates are available as low as $99 per night, and all-inclusive rates as low as $140 per person per night.* The promotion begins April 10, 2017 and ends April 14, 2017. Travel dates range from May 1 through June 30, 2017 and August 19 through December 20, 2017.

Additionally, guests who book their vacations during this promotion can enter to win a free seven-night stay at any participating Divi Resort.

“Divi Resorts are the ultimate Caribbean destinations for couples, friends and families looking to have an unforgettable time at a beachside resort. With our Easter Caribbean promotion, the islands are more affordable than ever, whether you’re looking for an all-inclusive or room-only stay,” says Jason Price, Director of Revenue and Sales Management for Divi Resorts. “What makes this sale even more exciting is that everyone who books during this sale can enter to win a free seven-night trip to the Divi Resort of their choice!”

Special rates are as follows:

On Aruba:



Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $114 per night May-June, $121 per night August 19-December 20; all-inclusive rates start at $177 per person per night

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $107 plus tax per night; all-inclusive rates start at $155 per person per night

Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $162 per night May-June, $176 per night September-October, $222 per night November-December

On Barbados:

Divi Southwinds Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $99 plus tax per night; all-inclusive rates start at $149 per person per night

On Bonaire:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino: room-only rates start at $107 plus tax per night; all-inclusive rates start at $150 per person per night

On St. Croix:

Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino: all-inclusive rates start at $149 per person per night May-June and August, $140 per person per night September-December

On St. Maarten:

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $118 plus tax per night; all-inclusive rates start at $150 per person per night

Divi Resorts boasts stylish accommodations, friendly service and prime locations among the most picturesque surroundings on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. Many vacationers choose Divi for romantic getaways, indulgent escapes or simply an affordable place for the family to unwind. Kids stay, eat and play for free at Divi Resorts, allowing families to save even more.

Most Divi Resorts are all-suite properties, so guests are able to stretch out. Suites range in size from studios to two-bedrooms, and offer fully equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms and dining areas and private balconies or patios with ocean, pool or garden views. Each resort is also packed with amenities like freshwater pools—some with swim-up bars, as well as numerous on-site restaurants, tennis courts, kids’ activity clubs, water sports centers and indulgent spas.

The Easter specials from Divi Resorts can only be booked online at http://www.diviresorts.com or by calling 1-800-367-3484.

*All-inclusive rates are based on double occupancy.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts is the vacation expert of the Caribbean, with a collection of eight premium resorts spanning the five stunning Caribbean islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. With both hotel and vacation ownership options, the resorts provide a multitude of vacation pleasures, from relaxing on white sand beaches and indulging in spa services, to embarking on scuba diving adventures and perfecting one’s golf swing. Vacation ownership is available through the Divi Vacation Club, a flexible, points-based product. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com. For more information on the Divi Vacation Club, visit http://www.divivacationclub.com. Use of the Divi Resorts registered brand is licensed.

