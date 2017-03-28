AAL Leaders Recognized at 10th Annual Gies Awards Gala

The 10th annual Gies Awards Gala took place on March 20, 2017, where two members from the Academy of Academic Leadership (AAL) were recognized for achievement at the highly anticipated black-tie ceremony. Held annually in conjunction with the ADEA Annual Session & Exhibition , the 2017 Gies Awards Gala took place in Long Beach, California, celebrating honorees who exemplify the highest standards in oral health and dental education.

Selected by a distinguished panel of judges from the ADEAGies Foundation Board of Trustees, AAL’s honorees were:



N. Karl Haden, Ph.D. – Gies Award for Achievement – Public or Private Partner

Pamela Zarkowski, J.D., M.P.H. – Gies Award for Achievement – Dental Educator

“I am grateful, humbled and indebted to more people than I can name for recognition as a recipient of the Gies Award for Achievement,” said N. Karl Haden, Ph.D., AAL President. “When I think of all the leaders in dental education with whom I have had the opportunity to work, first and foremost are the Fellows and Alumni of the ADEA Leadership Institute. My relationship with these extraordinary leaders has elevated my mind and my heart to see and appreciate my own small place in the grand scheme of things. I am deeply honored by this recognition and applaud my fellow 2017 honorees.”

Named after dental education pioneer William J. Gies, Ph.D., the Gies Awards recognize preeminent individuals and organizations exemplifying the highest standards in oral health and dental education, research and leadership. Attended by more than 700 members of the dental education community, the Gies Awards for Vision, Innovation and Achievement pay tribute to deserving individuals, institutions and organizations that embody the ideal set forth by Dr. Gies more than 90 years ago. Today, proceeds from the Gies Awards benefit the ADEAGies Foundation and help fund programs that support dental education, research, leadership and recognition.

“I am honored to be recognized for my achievements as a dental educator,” explained Pamela Zarkowski, M.P.H., J.D., Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Detroit Mercy and Senior AAL Consultant. “I must acknowledge my mentors, colleagues and students who have provided me with opportunities to do what I am most passionate about – teaching, mentoring, collaborating and having the opportunity to contribute to and lead initiatives that enhance dental education. I am privileged to join an impressive list of Gies Awardees from the past, as well as those honored in 2017.”

