Ponce Inlet Key Enters the 2017 Parade of Homes

Ponce Inlet Key Spectacular waterfront homes in Florida of Key West style architecture.

Newberry Homes & Development Group, Inc. (Newberry Homes) has entered The Hemingway, Ponce Inlet Key’s first model home into the 2017 Parade of Homes of Volusia County. This event is from March 25 to April 2, 2017.

The Hemingway is an expansive 2-Story Key West style home with an open concept floor plan of over 3,000 sq ft of living that was designed for the whole family to enjoy. This four-bedroom home features 2 Master Suites, one on each floor creating the perfect multigenerational floor plan. It also includes 4 Bathrooms, 2 Half Bathrooms, and panoramic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway views from the rooftop terrace – the perfect, picturesque setting for entertaining guests.

Ponce Inlet Key is a private, gated boating community located in Ponce Inlet, Florida. A community of 5 lots for 5 single-family Key West style luxury homes, which is nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway providing each home with stunning water views. The community will include a community dock that features a cabana, picnic tables, grills, fish cleaning station, canoe launching point and a private boat slip for each homeowner – boat slips that are only minutes away to the ocean from the Intracoastal Waterway. At the opposite end of the subdivision is a pedestrian walkway to the beach – creating the perfect Florida Beach & Boating Lifestyle for our residents.

Established in 2014, Newberry Homes & Development Group, Inc. is a custom homebuilder and real estate developer serving Volusia County, Seminole County and Orange County Florida. We specialize in real estate development opportunities like boutique subdivisions and spec homes for investors and luxury custom homes for homebuyers.