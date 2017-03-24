IARFC Announces Recognition Awards to Dedicated Members

By encouraging these professional consultants to become members of the IARFC, these recipients help their peers tap into a premier network of value added benefits. Along with an engraved award of recognition, the winners will be listed in the Association’s publication the Register. A photo will be included as recognition of their efforts.

“This is a new appreciation program for the IARFC,” relates Awards Program Director Wendy Kennedy. “Along with the Loren Dunton Memorial Award and the Founder’s Award, it seeks to applaud the efforts of our distinguished members who believe in the IARFC Mission.”

The 2016 first place winner is Michael D. Piershale, RFC® of Piershale Financial Group in Crystal Lake, IL. With more than 30 years of experience, Mike has extensive knowledge in key areas of financial planning and works with clients on retirement and estate planning, portfolio management, and insurance needs. In addition, his widespread knowledge on tax planning allows him to highlight opportunities for maximizing tax reduction strategies.

Second place winner is Christopher D. Dantin, RFC® of Dantin Financial in Baton Rouge, LA. Following in his father’s footsteps, Chris chose to pursue a career in financial services and earned a Bachelor’s Degree with a focus in Finance from Louisiana State University. He has served 17 years in the financial services industry, is a Registered Financial Consultant and has received recognition as a top producer in the Million Dollar Round Table and Leaders Club.

A significant group of members tied for third place. The IARFC is grateful for their support and hope they will continue to carry the message of the IARFC throughout the financial services community.

“The only way that an Association grows is by attracting new members,” confirms IARFC Chairman H. Stephen Bailey.” Encouraging your peers to join is the best recruiting effort an Association can utilize. We salute your pride in being a Registered Financial Consultant and congratulate you on your award.”

For more information on the value of being part of a dedicated Association of Registered Financial Consultants, contact info(at)iarfc(dot)org or visit the IARFC website.