Founders Group International (FGI), owner of Myrtle Beach Golf Trips, the Grand Strand's premier resource for tee time bookings, will reopen Aberdeen Country Club and its three nines in Little River, S.C. on March 29. Tom Van Hoogen is Aberdeen's new head golf pro.

Aberdeen Country Club is adjacent to the protected Waccamaw riverfront preserve and loops around scenic wetlands and creeks with towering cypress trees. Like several other facilities along the Grand Strand, the Aberdeen nines and their clubhouse sustained damage in October 2016 from Hurricane Matthew when heavy rains and unprecedented flooding occurred throughout the Carolinas. Faced with the need to make repairs, FGI decided to invest not only in course and clubhouse restoration, but to make some design changes, update Aberdeen's clubhouse and create a new sports bar-style restaurant that has multiple TV screens.

The 4,000 square foot clubhouse has been redesigned as a sports-bar style restaurant with four large television screens. The new restaurant will feature a full-service menu along with daily drink specials.

“After surveying the flood damage, we decided we should go beyond just repairs and invest in significant upgrades to the entire property to create a more enjoyable golf experience for our visitors,” said Tom Van Hoogen, head golf professional at Aberdeen Country Club. “As our new facility took shape, we recognized that this was also an opportunity to rebrand Aberdeen with a more contemporary logo that would better communicate the spirit of our riverside course and the Scottish heritage of its name.”

Little River's Aberdeen Country Club was named in honor of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, Scotland's sixth oldest golf course. The new logo design features a dragon, a mythical figure that often represents the primal forces of nature. In Celtic and other mythologies around the world, the dragon is recognized as a controller of water, the very element that impacted Aberdeen last October.

More information about Aberdeen Country Club is available at PlayAberdeen.com. Tee times can be booked at MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com or by calling 800-882-3420.

About Founders Group International

Founders Group International (FGI) is the foremost golf course owner-operator company in the Southeastern United States. Formed in 2014 through various purchases and the 2015 acquisition of National Golf Management, FGI owns and operates 22 golf courses (423 holes) in and around Myrtle Beach, S.C., America's seaside golf capital.

FGI administers http://www.MBN.com, a leader in online tee time bookings, as well as package outlets Ambassador Golf and Myrtle Beach Golf Trips. With the help of Golf Insider’s 100 percent player-generated course ranking system, thousands of golfers plan and assemble their ideal golf itineraries through FGI’s assets, including “top-100 caliber” courses Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, Grande Dunes Resort Club, TPC Myrtle Beach, King’s North at Myrtle Beach National Golf Club, Pine Lakes Country Club and more than 80 other Myrtle Beach area courses.

FGI also has a division that does residential and retail development, and it has partnered with one of the biggest travel agencies in China to bring golfers and wedding parties to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

More information about Founders Group International is available at http://www.foundersgolf.com, http://www.mbn.com or MyrtleBeachGolfTrips.com.