All Year Cooling, a family-owned air conditioning installation and repair company, donated to a Lakeside Elementary School classroom in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The donation will provide a variety of science related kits to students in order to provide supplementary learning at home along with their core studies.

The science kits provided to the students will have a variety of learning material including the Thames and Kosmos Kids First Chemistry Set Science Kit, the Scientific Explorer Mind Blowing Science Kit, 4M Kitchen Science Kit, 4M Magnet Science Kit, the 4M Doodling Robot Kit, and more. These kits will benefit students ranging from Third to Fifth Grade.

The Thames and Kosmos Kids First Chemistry Set Science Kit includes 25 hands-on experiments allowing students to explore simple chemistry by safely using kitchen, bathroom, and laundry substances in order to discover gases like carbon dioxide.

Ms. Phillips, the Lakeside Elementary School teacher, is quoted saying, “My students love at-home projects. I know my students will thrive and deepen their understanding of science concepts with the at-home science labs.”

Every student will get a chance to access over five science labs at home with their peers and family, which ultimately promotes critical thinking and problem solving skills. To learn more about All Year Cooling’s donation, please visit DonorsChoose.org.

All Year Cooling President, Tommy Smith, is quoted as saying, “We’re always excited to help the community. Ms. Phillips and her students at Lakeside Elementary School will benefit from these at-home science kits by having the ability to practice science skills they have learned in school.”

Established in 1973, All Year Cooling has completed over 150,000 air conditioner installations in South Florida. Their goal is to provide the consumer with the best overall value on new air conditioner installations, maintenance, and repairs. As a family-owned business, it’s their mission to provide quality service and remain a trusted part of the South Florida community.

For more information on All Year Cooling, please visit their website or call 888-204-5554.