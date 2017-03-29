2017 Cyber Defense Guide: Part 1 [Complimentary Download]

Tampa, Florida: Don’t be ambushed by a cyberattack. In 2016, there were more than 4 billion data records stolen globally. Organizations at every level have been breached by hacks over the course of last year, but are there signs of hacks slowing down? So far in 2017, the following hacks and data breaches have been announced:



Esea

Cellebrite

Supercell

Freedom Hosting

Playstation and Xbox

Cloudflare

VTech

Amidst this list, more than 3 million records have already been compromised and as we continue into 2017, we expect to see the number of hacks rise as they are uncovered throughout the year. Considering these data breaches, which are anticipated to grow in size and severity throughout the year, A-LIGN has released the 2017 Cyber Defense Guide: Part 1.

This guide can be used to educate your organization and its employees on the first line defenses that your organization can enact to prevent and protect against a potential cyber-attack. A-LIGN’s experienced assessors have more than 20 years of experience in the data protection and security industry, and intimately understand the cybersecurity environment from both the client and assessor perspective.

“As we look at the security and breach landscape, it becomes apparent that continued education is necessary in order to protect information. We want to empower our clients and business partners to protect themselves through education and security audits, to prevent themselves from becoming a victim of a cyberattack,” said Partner, Gene Geiger.

The Cyber Defense Guide: Part 1 provides your organization:

An overview of the cybersecurity landscape to help your business understand the potential risks your organization could face.

A review of the different types of threats your organization could be vulnerable to, including exploitation of back doors, credentials, and brute-force attacks

10 actionable prevention tips to help your organization enhance its data security.

Click here to download A-LIGN’s 2017 Cyber Defense Guide: Part 1: https://goo.gl/7lsSPp

To learn more about how to protect your business in 2017, contact one of A-LIGN’s experienced assessors at info(at)a-lign(dot)com or 888-702-5446.