Press Conference:

Bentley Systems will hold a press conference featuring CEO Greg Bentley during the SPAR 3D Expo and Conference in Houston, Texas. He will discuss how Bentley is making reality modeling available to all; in more form factors, more formats and inputs, combining digital imagery and point-cloud data, and leveraging mobile and cloud technology.

When:

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Where:

SPAR 3D Expo and Conference

Marriott Marquis Houston

Houston, Texas

Plenary Session:

Prior to the press conference Greg will present in the plenary session on Experts View into the Future – What's Ahead for 3D Technologies

When:

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

9:00 a.m. - 9:20 a.m.

Where:

Houston Ballroom IV – VII

Presentations and Demos:

During the conference, which runs from April 3-5, Bentley will conduct presentations, technical sessions, and booth demos that include:

Product Preview:

When:

Monday, April 3

10:30-10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where:

Houston Ballroom I – II

Presented by: Francois Valois, senior director, software development, reality modeling

Reality Modeling for the Entire City of Helsinki

When:

Wednesday, April 5

11:25 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.

Where:

Houston Ballroom IV - VII

Presented by: Aidan Mercer, industry marketing director, government

Panel Discussion – Civil Infrastructure

When: Wednesday, April 5

12:15 p.m.

Where: Houston Ballroom IV - VII

Featuring Bentley Systems, Woolpert, and Spicer Group

Interview:

In addition, the following Bentley executives and colleagues will be available for one-on-one interviews with press attendees:



Philip Christensen, senior vice president, analytical modeling

Francois Valois, senior director, software development, reality modeling

Aidan Mercer, industry marketing director, government and utilities

To schedule one-on-one interviews with Bentley executives and colleagues or for more information, please contact Christine Byrne, Bentley Systems’ senior media relations manager, at christine.byrne(at)bentley.com.

Join Us for a Welcome Happy Hour

Bentley Systems will also host a Welcome Happy Hour, Monday, April 3rd at 5:00 p.m.

About Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Bentley Systems is a global leader in providing architects, engineers, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators with comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley users leverage information mobility across disciplines and throughout the infrastructure lifecycle to deliver better-performing projects and assets. Bentley solutions encompass MicroStation applications for information modeling, ProjectWise collaboration services to deliver integrated projects, and AssetWise operations services to achieve intelligent infrastructure – complemented by worldwide professional services and comprehensive managed services. For additional information, visit http://www.bentley.com.

Founded in 1984, Bentley has more than 3,000 colleagues in over 50 countries, more than $600 million in annual revenues, and since 2009 has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions.

