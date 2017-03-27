Our interface with TickVault ensures that TickSmith’s data management and delivery are seamlessly integrated with DataBP’s client onboarding, licensing, compliance, approval and billing processes.

DataBP, a provider of enterprise SaaS technology suite and services for market data administration and business processes, and TickSmith, a leader in Big Data applications for Capital Markets, today announced they are collaborating to provide exchanges and data vendors with integrated solutions to manage and distribute financial data.

“Customers expect instant access to data they have licensed,” said David Cote, CIO of TickSmith. “Exchanges that have implemented our data management solutions together with DataBP’s subscription services can distribute all their historical data and content using modern channels such as online store, REST APIs and secure file transfer.”

“DataBP offers tools that empower innovation while facilitating the business processes to properly manage valuable data from exchanges and data vendors,” continued Brandon Baker, Principal at DataBP. “Our interface with TickVault ensures that TickSmith’s data management and delivery are seamlessly integrated with DataBP’s client onboarding, licensing, compliance, approval and billing processes.”

As part of their partnership the two firms have created programmatic interfaces and APIs between TickSmith’s TickVault data platform and DataBP’s enterprise SaaS technology suite. For firms with financial data to distribute, this integration between complementary solutions can automate all steps from client onboarding to data processing and delivery.

About DataBP

With its experienced professionals, superior technology, and comprehensive operations, DataBP streamlines and modernizes data administration. DataBP provides industry best practices gathered from two decades of experience working on behalf of exchanges, vendors and service providers. Its services include Data Product Administration with proprietary software and services for operating a data business. DataBP also offers Redistributor Admin, a solution providing vendor of record, compliance, onboarding and reporting for data distributors. More information at databp.com

About TickSmith

TickSmith, with its TickVault platform based on Hadoop technology, is a leader in big data applications for the brokerage ecosystem and financial services. TickVault is used for data centralization and distribution, market surveillance, strategy discovery, and analytics. It is ideal for trading and risk groups, regulators, exchanges, and data vendors who need to accumulate, transform, analyse, and disseminate larger volumes of financial data from multiple sources. Learn more at http://www.ticksmith.com