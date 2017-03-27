Pain Doctor always strives to provide the best and most comprehensive care for patients in central Texas. Abbott identified us as a center of excellence and enabled us to be one of the first in Austin and Central Texas to offer DRG stimulation,

Pain Doctor, the industry leader in pain management, is one of the first practices in Austin to implement a new neurostimulation device designed to relieve the sensation of pain in patients suffering from chronic intractable pain. The device, known as Abbott Axium Neurostimulator System for dorsal root ganglion (DRG) stimulation, was recently used to support a 29-year-old patient suffering from post-surgical nerve pain in her right foot and ankle.

Paul H. Le, M.D. a pain management physician at Pain Doctor in Austin, TX, implanted the Abbott Axium system, which was used because the patient failed to get pain relief from traditional neurostimulation among multiple other treatments.

Unlike traditional neurostimulation devices, the Abbott Axium system targets the DRG, a spinal structure densely populated with sensory nerves that transmit information to the brain via the spinal cord. This first-of-its-kind device delivers a form of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) that can target the specific areas of the body where pain occurs. As a result, DRG stimulation gives physicians the ability to effectively provide pain relief to patients with neuropathic conditions otherwise under-served by traditional SCS. The device is used to help patients suffering from chronic lower-limb pain associated with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) after previous treatment options have failed.

“Pain Doctor always strives to provide the best and most comprehensive care for patients in central Texas. Abbott identified us as a center of excellence and enabled us to be one of the first in Austin and Central Texas to offer DRG stimulation,” said Paul H. Le, M.D., Pain Doctor. “This therapy has been shown to be more effective in treating patients with CRPS, a previously under-served patient population. I am excited that our hard work and commitment to patient care has made this possible.”

According to the Institute of Medicine, chronic pain affects more than 100 million Americans, an incidence rate which outpaces heart disease, cancer and diabetes combined. Research suggests that, in total, the condition costs the American population an estimated 515 million workdays annually and generates upwards of 40 million visits to physicians each year.

Long term data from the ACCURATE clinical trial have shown significantly more patients receiving DRG stimulation achieved meaningful pain relief and greater treatment success when compared to patients receiving traditional SCS (74.2 percent vs. 53 percent). Study findings also demonstrated patients receiving DRG stimulation reported no differences in paresthesia (tingling) intensity due to changes in body position (known as postural effects) when compared to traditional SCS. After 12-months, nearly all patients receiving DRG stimulation reported better stimulation targeting in their area of pain without extraneous paresthesia than patients receiving traditional SCS (94.5 percent vs. 61.2 percent).

About Abbott Axium Neurostimulator System

The Axium Neurostimulator System stimulates the spinal target called the dorsal root ganglion (DRG), which contains primary sensory neurons that transmit pain signals from nerves to the brain. DRG stimulation with the Axium system has been shown to be particularly effective for treating pain in areas currently under-served by traditional SCS, such as the groin, lower leg and feet. The Axium system is approved for use in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

About Pain Doctor

Pain Doctor (https://paindoctor.com), formally Austin Pain Associates, the leader in pain management in central Texas, uses a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach to reduce pain and restore function by creating an individualized treatment plan that addresses the physical, functional, psychological and emotional aspects of pain. Treatment options include behavioral health, medication management, interventional procedures, alternative therapies, physical therapy and rehabilitation as well as infusion therapy. At Pain Doctor, we combine our passion for medicine with great compassion for how we treat our patients. Pain Doctor was founded in 2002 and has grown to 7 physicians across 5 locations making Pain Doctor the largest pain group in central Texas. For more information about Pain Doctor, please visit Paindoctor.com/Austin or call (512)416-PAIN (7246). You can also follow Pain Doctor on Facebook - https://facebook.com/GlobalPainDr , Twitter - https://twitter.com/paindoctor, and learn about conditions and treatments on the Pain Doctor Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/paindoctor.

