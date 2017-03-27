"You owe it to yourself to explore rate and cost options. You are your own best advocate for getting the best mortgage product. We are here to serve your financing needs at a very competitive rate."

AAFMAA Mortgage Services offers the first construction to permanent mortgage loan from America's military mortgage company, filling a large void left by many of the nations’ top banks, according to Andy May, COO of AAFMAA Mortgage Services. Many military families now have access to competitive mortgage rates with low fees for new construction and permanent mortgage loans. AAFMAA Mortgage Services (AMS) is proud to be the first mortgage company exclusively serving America's military to offer construction loans using a broad platform of mortgage products and services designed for military families.

In a time of housing expansion, many American banks are scrambling to meet the Basel III capital requirements, which begin January 1, 2018. According to Andy May, COO of AMS, "the result of changes to capital standards, combined with the myriad problems endemic to tract housing lending, have led many to exit the construction lending arena. At AMS, we are dedicated to helping military families achieve the dream of homeownership and by entering this market, which is clearly underserved, we expand our ability to deliver on our mission." Call AMS at 844-4AAFMAA (844-422-3622) for full product details and to speak with an AMS state-licensed loan officer. State-licensed loan officers provide a higher standard of care and duty than unlicensed mortgage originators.

The new home construction market recently experienced double digit growth rates, and experts predict continued growth of 10% or more. Many military families will benefit from the AMS construction loan because it will provide superior rates and the superlative personal service AMS offers as the only construction mortgage lender solely devoted to the military.

Andy May, an experienced state-licensed loan officer and COO of AMS, can help military families achieve homeownership. AMS competes on rates and service and takes pride in continuing the tradition of zero BBB complaints ever to date.

Military families can get the most value out of a home sale or purchase by working with unique tools like the AMS mortgage calculator, the AMS Relocation site, and experienced state-licensed mortgage professionals. Andy May further stated, "You owe it to yourself to explore rate and cost options. You are your own best advocate for getting the best mortgage product. We are here to serve your financing needs at a very competitive rate."

Competitive, accurate, honest, transparent, and member-owned. Experience the difference at AAFMAA Mortgage Services. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC is licensed in the states of Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. (NMLS: 1423968).

The team operates from 639 Executive Place, Suite 203, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28305. Call 844-422-3622 (844-4-AAFMAA), email mortgage(at)aafmaa.com or visit the website at http://www.aafmaa.com/mortgage to reach AAFMAA Mortgage Services. Equal Opportunity Lender. Lender NMLS: 1423968.103418 Loan Officer number for Andy May.