The Anaheim Hills office accelerates and supports FNCC’s growth and further strengthens the company’s commitment to its customers. First National Capital has added 10 new sales professionals over the past 6 months and is continuing to recruit new talent with plans to grow its sales positions by 15 additional new hires over the course of 2017.

“This new office is a direct result of our strong growth nationally and in the West Coast Region over the last several years,” said First National Capital CEO Keith Duggan.

"We have had tremendous success over the last 12 years and we continue to see potential for more growth," notes Duggan. "The new office allows us to build the market, recruit additional talent, promote the First National Capital brand and provide a new level of commitment beyond what First National is already known for in the Equipment Finance Marketplace."

With offices in Foothill Ranch, Anaheim Hills, California; Houston, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, First National Capital Corporation provides creative and cost-effective equipment finance and leasing solutions to a wide range of capital-intensive industries including aviation, construction, manufacturing, energy and mining, healthcare, technology, retail and distribution/logistics. The Company’s unique capital structure allows it to provide an aggressive cost of funds to a very diversified range of credit profiles.

