In recent years, the technology industry has seen a rapid shift towards cloud solutions. One of the biggest reactions to this trend has been the movement of “independent consultants” from other technologies to the cloud space. In early 2015, ALKU Technologies noticed this trend was true with a portion of their current ERP clients transitioning over to Workday. Therefore, to continue to provide service to their consultants and customers seeking to make the move to the cloud, ALKU’s Workday division emerged.

This division is dedicated to the placement of independent Workday consultants on contract jobs across the U.S. for customers of all sizes covering all Workday modules. Currently, ALKU Technologies represents a resource base of over 1,000 independent Workday consultants. In addition, over 25% of ALKU’s current Workday customers were companies that had previously been provided PeopleSoft and SAP resources by ALKU Technologies. “We wanted to continue to have the ability to assist our consultants and customers that were making the move to Workday,” stated James Cassin-Reed, Workday Sales Manager at ALKU Technologies. “Our group put a lot of time and effort into learning the Workday product, market, and building our network of independent Workday consultants. Thanks to the dedication of our Workday team we were up and running and able to provide the same award winning staffing services to both Workday consultants and customers that ALKU has provided for years in our other technology divisions.”

Built on the foundation of strong relationships, ALKU Technologies was recently awarded the 2017 Best of Staffing Award for Client Satisfaction for the fourth year in a row and the 2017 Best of Staffing for Talent Satisfaction for the sixth year in a row by Inavero. Each Workday team member brings years of dedicated customer service experience, focusing on the importance of getting to know every customer and consultant on both a personal and career level. ALKU Technologies can provide independent Workday consultants to Workday customers in various types of industries within 24-48 hours. Whether you seek Workday resources to fill consulting needs, to work as an independent Workday consultant or need a Workday SME to provide industry insight, ALKU Technologies can help. To learn more about ALKU Technologies and its Workday services, contact Paige Seavey at 978-783-5069 or by email at pseavey(at)alku(dot)com.

About ALKU Technologies:

ALKU Technologies is a highly specialized consulting firm based in Andover Massachusetts, focused on providing high level technical and functional Workday, SAP, PeopleSoft, Kronos and Epic consultants to large and mid-sized companies on a contract basis throughout the U.S. Whether it’s project implementations, project management, or continued support, individually or as a team, ALKU Technologies can cover all modules and skill sets. To learn more about ALKU technologies visit our website.

Featured Blog:

Workday Series: Interested in Going Independent? Frequently Asked Questions about Workday Independent Contracting