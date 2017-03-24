3351 Valley View Road NE, Just outside Columbus "We knew it was time for us to choose an approach that was more aggressive, and we're hopeful the auction will bring buyers to us."

There is no joking here. On April 1st, homeowners of a beautiful Lancaster Tudor will have their home auctioned off to a new buyer. The homeowner, Hadley Reisig, made the decision after having her home on the market without receiving any offers.

“We grew increasingly tired of waiting for a buyer to come to us,” said Hadley Reisig, owner of the 3,928 square foot residence. “We knew it was time for us to choose an approach that was more aggressive, and we’re hopeful the auction will bring buyers to us.”

The estate is situated up on a hilltop of nearly two acres. The exquisite residence is a striking statement of design with 3,928 square feet with authentic detailing including over $100,000 in recent updates. Built for entertaining, the home features three real wood-burning fireplaces throughout three incredible entertaining spaces on the main floor alone.

At every angle, this Tudor features a different view and look – no detail left untouched. Every room is made to feel luxurious and timeless. With 4 bedrooms, exceptional living space, and an extraordinary lower level getaway, anyone could imagine living in this dream-like setting.

Beth Rose, of Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions, and the Auctioneer handling the sale of the home said, “This is a great opportunity for someone who appreciates European architecture. What better way to buy a home then see exactly who you’re bidding against and know right away that it’s yours forever.”

Interested parties should contact the auction company handling the sale, Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions. The real estate will be sold at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. For more information about the auction, contact Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions at 419-534-6223 or by visiting http://www.bethroseauction.com.

About Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions

Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions continues to be the leader is real estate auctions throughout Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. The Beth Rose Auction team has been a powerhouse in the auction market for decades. Much of their success is owed to teaming up with the top real estate professionals to offer transparent and aggressive solutions to selling non-distress real estate. More information about Beth Rose Auction’s achievements, services provided, or key leadership can be found by visiting http://www.bethroseauction.com.