D.C. Labs, nationwide provider of the luxurious Ovation Cell Therapy® Hair & Scalp Treatment has announced their sponsorship with Susan G. Komen Screens, Genes & The Choices We Make Event.

Ovation Hair is proud to be part of the Susan G. Komen Screens, Genes & The Choices We Make Event for the 2nd year in a row. This event brings together leading cancer and wellness experts to share the latest innovations in breast cancer research and treatment on March 16th, 2017. In support, Ovation Hair will be exhibiting during cocktail hour where attendees will be able to gain knowledge about Ovation Cell Therapy.

Ovation Cell Therapy Hair and Scalp Treatment’s proprietary formula delivers high levels of vital proteins, key vitamins, botanical extracts and amino acids to the hair and scalp, resulting in reduced breakage. Cell Therapy is designed to be used a few times a week for thicker, stronger, longer- healthier hair, after your shampoo and followed by your conditioner.

“Ovation Hair is excited to sponsor the Screen, Genes & The Choices We Make event for the second year in a row,” explains Erika Sherwood, Marketing Manager at Ovation Hair. “Our goal is to continue to raise awareness and encourage early detection for breast cancer while supporting our local chapter of Susan G. Komen.”

About Ovation Hair®

The philosophy of Ovation Hair is to meet clients’ high expectations with quality, nourishing and rejuvenating products that demonstrate proven effectiveness. Ovation Hair has been helping clients achieve healthy hair since 2007. Their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy is proven to deliver thicker, stronger, longer hair. Ovation products include high quality ingredients, demonstrated to be safe and effective to create healthy hair. For more information please visit http://www.ovationhair.com.

About Susan G. Komen San Diego®:

Since its inception in 1995, Komen San Diego has raised more than $14 million to fund local non-profits who provide everything from free diagnostic mammograms, meal delivery, temporary financial aid, transportation and more. Seventy-five percent of every dollar raised in San Diego stays in San Diego County to fund breast health services for uninsured and underinsured women and their families. The remaining 25 percent funds international breast cancer research. In fact, next to the U.S. government, Susan G. Komen® is the largest funder of breast cancer research in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.komensandiego.org. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.