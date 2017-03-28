Mary Grace and David Jewell "We thought auctioning the guitars would be a good way to help get musical instruments back into some of the schools and get more visibility of the needs of the school music programs," says David Jewell, marketing communications manager, Yamaha.

An auction of Yamaha guitars used in the live “Mad T Party” show at Disney California Adventure raised $9,000, all of which was used to purchase forty instruments, including trumpets, clarinets and flutes to benefit the music education program in the Anaheim Elementary School District (AESD).

When the popular Disney show ended, the instruments were returned to Yamaha, the exclusive musical instrument sponsor of the Disneyland resort. Of the eight guitars returned, three were purchased by musicians in the band and Yamaha kept one for display; leaving four Yamaha Pacifica models and one bass model BB1024x for the auction. All were decorated with a full color graphic of the Dormouse character from the Tim Burton-directed, live-action “Alice in Wonderland” movie.

“We thought auctioning the guitars would be a good way to help get musical instruments back into some of the schools and get more visibility of the needs of school music programs,” says David Jewell, marketing communications manager, Yamaha Corporation of America. “With Disneyland and Anaheim in our backyard, it made sense to donate the $9,000 to their school district’s music education program.”

According to Jewell, none of the 24 Anaheim Elementary schools had music programs three years ago. Today, half of them have full time music teachers and full programs. The money raised from this auction will help expand music education to all 24 schools.

“Studies repeatedly show that when children are exposed to music in school, all their subjects will improve, leading to a better academic experience,” Jewell added. “Yamaha has always been a leader in music education and it is personally gratifying to help further that mission in the Anaheim schools.”

“We are so grateful to Yamaha for supporting our music program,” says Linda Wagner, AESD superintendent. “Our students are beginning to see first-hand the amazing impact music can have on their lives and it wouldn’t be possible without Yamaha’s partnership and generosity.”

