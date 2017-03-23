Gum disease is one of the most widespread diseases in America, affecting 85% of all US adults.

82% of adults are unaware of the dangers that infectious bacteria play in mouth disease, while 1 out of every 3 kids do not brush their teeth the minimum two times a day that dentists recommend. The ramifications of improper oral upkeep go far beyond bad breath and yellow teeth; with students missing 51 million hours of school and adults missing 164 million hours of work each year due to dental issues. That is why Mediaplanet is proud to announce the launch the newest edition of “Oral Health,” which aims to inspire and empower Americans to take control over their total health by simply brushing up on oral hygiene.

When it comes to treating gum disease, laser dentistry is changing the entire game – making the dentist's chair seem friendlier by reducing fear and anxiety in patients. "The whole health industry is trending toward minimally invasive procedures. Better healing means better comfort Laser surgery improves the patients comfort and their ability to go back to work. They feel more relaxed and at ease," says Dr. Sandra Moldovan, a Beverly Hills laser periodontist.

‘This is Us’ star Chrissy Metz wants to spread awareness of Operation Smile, as well as the impact cleft lips and cleft palates have on kids and adults around the world. Celebrating their 25th anniversary this month, Operation Smile started in 1982 and has since grown to be the oldest and largest volunteer-based charity that offers free surgeries for children born with cleft lip and/or palate or other facial deformities in developing countries. Metz’s nephew was born with a cleft lip and after experiencing the birth defect first hand, she decided to become an ambassador for Operation Smile.

The print component of “Oral Health” is distributed within the Thursday edition of USA TODAY, in the New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Washington/Baltimore, South Florida markets with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. Its digital component was distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, CLICK HERE. “It’s incredibly exciting to be a part of a cause that completely transforms people’s lives,” Metz says. “I’m grateful to know there is a solution and that I can be part of it.”

This campaign was made possible with the support of The American Dental Association, America’s ToothFairy, The American Academy of Oral Medicine, The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, The American Animal Hospital Association, Operation Smile, Prestige Brands, Millennium Dental Technologies, BIOLASE, Spectrum Brands, OraHealth and Futuredontics (1800-Dentist).

