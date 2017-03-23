The Annual Female Empowerment Event aims to inspire young women from area high schools to celebrate their individuality, reject unhealthy social pressures, and find the confidence and courage to pursue their personal, academic, and professional goals.

Monroe College, a national leader in educating urban and international students, today held its 5th Annual Female Empowerment Event to inspire young women from area high schools to celebrate their individuality, reject unhealthy social pressures, and find the confidence and courage to pursue their personal, academic, and professional goals.

Two hundred and fifty (250) sophomores, juniors, and seniors from eight area high schools participated in this morning’s event. Its theme -- “Be You: Encouraging our Young Women to be Bold, Authentic Leaders” was chosen to underscore the importance of helping young women recognize and embrace their uniqueness, and aspire to be positive influences in the communities where they live, study, and one day, work.

Accomplished journalist and NY1 News anchor Cheryl Wills, Mt. Vernon City Court Judge Nichelle Johnson, and Monroe College staff member Tanya Dean delivered impassioned remarks. They shared stories of their personal challenges and triumphs, and encouraged the visiting high school students to stay focused and motivated toward accomplishing their dreams. The importance of academic excellence, personal accountability, character, and community service were emphasized throughout the event.

Following the speeches, the students met in smaller groups of 8-10 to meet with one of the 34 accomplished Monroe College female faculty and staff members who acted as mentors and shared their personal stories of achievement. They listened to students speak about their challenges and goals, and encouraged them to pursue their academic and personal dreams. Through such candid engagement and role modeling, the mentors work to encourage students to envision and aspire to similar success.

President Marc Jerome opened today’s session with welcoming remarks. Michele Rodney, the dean of the College’s School of Criminal Justice, served as MC throughout the event.

The 5th Annual Female Empowerment Event was held in King Hall on the College’s Bronx campus. A similar event for young high school men is scheduled for May 4.

Founded in 1933, New York-based Monroe College is a nationally ranked private institution of higher learning with a student-centric learning approach that prioritizes hands-on academic experiences, practical and relevant academic programs, flexible learning schedules, best-in-class instructional technologies, and committed and engaged faculty to ensure that students are well positioned for career success upon graduation. Monroe is among the leading higher education institutions in the country for graduating minority students.

Monroe College offers Certificate, Associate, Bachelor's, and Master's degree programs. It has campuses in the Bronx, New Rochelle, as well as in the Caribbean nation of St. Lucia, with programs offered through its Schools of Criminal Justice, Information Technology, Nursing, Education, Business & Accounting, Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, and Allied Health, as well as through its liberal arts and continuing education programs, and its King Graduate School. For more information and admissions criteria, please visit http://www.monroecollege.edu.