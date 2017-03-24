PI’s New Piezoelectric Solutions catalog

Industry and research rely on piezoelectric solutions in high tech applications such as medical engineering, mechanical engineering, flow metering, automotive, aerospace, and semiconductor technology. Piezo systems leader PI (Physik Instrumente) introduces a new Piezoelectric Solutions catalog, showcasing piezo components and materials, piezo actuators and transducers, and a piezo actuator tutorial.

Decades of experience culminates in state-of-the-art manufacturing technology of rapid prototyping, precision machining techniques, and automated large batch production, which is especially advantageous for OEMs. Several millions of units of standard and custom-engineered disks, rods, cylinders, plates, blocks, tubes, rings, and bender elements are manufactured in-house every year. A high degree of flexibility in the engineering process results in short lead times and the ability to manufacture individual units and very small quantities as well.

Download the new Piezoelectric Solutions catalog >

Watch the piezo manufacturing processes video >

Read piezo transducer blog >

Standard and Custom Solutions

PI has over 4 decades of experience providing in-house engineered precision motion control solutions, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the customer’s application.

About PI

PI is a leading manufacturer of piezoelectric solutions, precision motion control equipment, air bearing stages, and hexapod parallel-kinematics for semiconductor applications, photonics, bio-nano-technology and medical engineering. PI has been developing and manufacturing standard & custom precision products with piezoceramic and electromagnetic drives for 4 decades. The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 1994 and provides innovative, high-quality solutions for OEM and research. The PI group employs more than 1,000 people worldwide in 15 subsidiaries and R&D / engineering centers on 3 continents.