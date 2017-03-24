RBMA Announces 2017 Quest Award Winners

The awards allow members to find inspiration in other creative marketing campaigns and bring home ideas they can implement in their own practice marketing efforts.

The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) has named the nine winners of its 2017 Quest Awards. The annual awards, now in their 12th year, are among the most prestigious in radiology marketing because a panel of radiology and marketing peers selects the winners.

In 2016, the awards were retooled to recognize achievements in both large budget (over $5,000) and small budget (under $5,000) campaigns. This successful change, which made the awards competitive for a broader group of RBMA member practices, continued this year.

A panel of judges evaluated the entries based on creativity, effectiveness, innovation, performance and success in a closed-door meeting at the 2017 Building Better Radiology Marketing Programs educational conference that was held March 5 to 7 in Fort Worth, Texas. The judges selected eight winners across four categories: Cause-related Marketing, Digital Marketing, Patient Marketing and Physician Marketing. In addition, all attendees of the conference had the opportunity to vote on a People’s Choice winner.

After the judges met and the attendee votes were tallied, the winners were as follows:

Cause Related Marketing



Budgets over $5,000 – Charlotte Radiology

Budgets under $5,000 – Fort Jesse Imaging

Digital Marketing



Budgets over $5,000 – Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg

Budgets under $5,000 – Wake Forest Baptist Health

Patient Marketing



Budgets over $5,000 – Jefferson Radiology

Budgets under $5,000 – Jefferson Radiology

Physician Marketing



Budgets over $5,000 – Jefferson Radiology

Budgets under $5,000 – Advanced Radiology Consultants

The People’s Choice



Charlotte Radiology for Physician Marketing

For over a decade, the Quest Awards have been an important element supporting the RBMA’s moto of progress through sharing. The awards allow members to find inspiration in other creative marketing campaigns and bring home ideas they can implement in their own practice marketing efforts. Photos of all winning entries going back several years are also posted at rbma.org/Quest_Award_Winners.

Next year’s Quest Awards selection will take place in June of 2018. Details on location, application deadlines and registration for the 2018 Building Better Radiology Practice Marketing Programs educational conference will be announced soon through the RBMA’s website, member publications and its social media accounts.

About RBMA

Founded in 1968, the Radiology Business Management Association is a national not-for-profit association providing members with applied business information and intelligence applicable in any radiology setting. RBMA represents more than 2,300 radiology practice managers and other radiology business professionals. Its aggregate influence extends to more than 24,000 radiologic technologists and 26,000 administrative staff and physicians. RBMA is the leading professional organization for radiology business management and is recognized for its radiology-specific educational programs, products and services, publications and data. The resources and solutions RBMA offers its members and the broader health care community are helping to shape the profession’s future.