MaintenX to Sponsor and Attend Premiere National Retail Conference

MaintenX International will sponsor and participate in the Professional Retail Store Maintenance (PRSM) Association’s 2017 National Conference April 18-20 in Texas. The PRSM national conference is widely seen as the “must-attend” event of the year for facilities maintenance professionals.

Eleven MaintenX employees will head to this year’s conference in Dallas/Fort Worth for educational programs, special events, supplier exhibitions and networking. MaintenX will serve as a silver sponsor for the national conference.

“This is one of the best venues to meet with major retailers and key decision makers in the facility maintenance management world,” said Bill Schaphorst, Vice President of Business Development for MaintenX. “We also have many customers who attend the conference, so it’s a terrific opportunity to touch base with those clients and make sure our service levels are where they need to be. It’s also a great place to network and talk to potential new clients.”

More than 70 speakers from inside and outside the industry will offer their perspectives on challenges faced by those in the retail facility business. MaintenX team members will attend educational sessions that cover topics in all areas of facilities management—from business management and technology to leadership and sustainability.

In addition, MaintenX will take part in the PRSM2017 Exhibition, the industry’s premier and largest trade show for retail facilities professionals, which will include more than 500 suppliers with innovative product and service solutions. MaintenX will have the opportunity to showcase their company and explain the services they provide.

“I am very excited to participate in the PRSM event,” said Tracy Gaw, a MaintenX employee who will attend the conference. “It’s going to give us a chance to meet with retailers and better understand their insights, perceptions and expectations so that MaintenX can improve and help these companies succeed.”

The conference will also feature keynote speaker Richard Rawlings, the motor mastermind and co-host of the wildly popular reality show “Fast N’ Loud” on the Discovery Channel.

For more information about MaintenX, visit http://www.maintenx.com.

ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:

MaintenX International is a fully licensed, general contracting company. As one of the largest national facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians that includes a national subcontractor network of over 45,000 members. For over 30 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.