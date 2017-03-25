The 30th Annual Rich Mauti Tennis Classic at Stone Creek

My dad was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1978. He succumbed to the disease one year later in 1979. I know the financial burden it put on my parents at the time. I decided then I wanted to raise money to help as many of those individuals as we could...

From March 30 through April 2, Stone Creek Club & Spa is hosting the 30th Annual Rich Mauti Tennis Classic to raise funds for cancer research, education, screenings and individual needs in the local community. Funds are raised through tournament registrations, sponsorships, attendance, and a silent auction featuring donated items. The Tennis Tournament kicks off on Thursday afternoon at 5pm. Each day will bring challenges for the players. On Saturday, things kick off early at 8am. The tournament is followed by a player party from 6pm to 10pm.

About The Rich Mauti Cancer Fund

The Rich Mauti Cancer Fund was formed in 1981, as a volunteer 501c3 non-profit organization, designed to raise money for cancer research, education, and screenings with all funds to be utilized in the State of Louisiana, which has the highest incident rate in the nation for several major types of cancer.

Mr. Mauti founded the organization after his family’s own experience with the disease, when his father was diagnosed with cancer and soon passed away. “My dad was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1978. He succumbed to the disease one year later in 1979. I know the financial burden it put on my parents at the time. I decided then I wanted to raise money to help as many of those individual’s as we could to, relieve some of the financial burden. We have raised over $3 million to date. We also wanted to educate and provide free screenings through our local hospitals. Early detection, for many types of cancer, is our best chance to live on.“

The organization was created to assure that all funds raised would remain locally, with no administrative costs. In 2006, the Tennis Classic was developed as the main fundraising event for the organization. Other funds are generated through corporate, individual and memorial donation.

About Stone Creek Spa & Club

Located at 1201 Ochsner Blvd. in Covington, LA, Stone Creek Club & Spa is the Northshore Sports Resort, providing area residents with a one-stop destination for their fitness, social and lifestyle needs. Stone Creek offers world-class fitness, swimming, spa, tennis programs and services, and features spacious weight and cardio areas, 3 group fitness studios, a Pilates reformer studio, 15 tournament quality tennis courts, salt-water lap & resort pools, a basketball gym, and onsite childcare. Stone Creek is the Northshore’s “Everyday Getaway” to forget your stresses and achieve your goals.

For more information about Stone Creek or the event call (985)801-7100 or visit http://www.richmauticancerfund.org.

The 30th Annual Rich Mauti Tennis Classic Schedule:

Thursday, March 30, 2017

Tennis Tournament 5pm-10pm

Friday, March 31, 2017

Tennis Tournament 5pm-10pm

Satruday, April 1, 2017

Tournament, 8am-4pm

Player Party, 6pm-10pm

Sunday, April 2, 2014

Tournament, 8am-4pm