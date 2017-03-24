17-year old Greg Kenney graces the cover of Mediaplanet's Brain & Spine Health campaign

Helping to conclude Brain Injury Awareness Month, Mediaplanet announces the launch of their first edition of “Brain and Spine Health”. This campaign will educate readers on brain and spine health, while highlighting the specific programs and products that are providing the best treatment and resources in the industry.

Every year, thousands of Americans experience a brain or spinal cord injury. These injuries can be devastating, causing both physical and emotional distress. Mediaplanet tackles this important topic to empower patients and their caregivers by educating the public on ways to prevent injury and improve care.

17-year-old Greg Kenney graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview, Greg shares his story about the incident that left him with a severe brain injury. “He had no oxygen and no blood to his brain for 15 minutes,” recalls his mother, Stephanie Watson, who explains the lack of oxygen left her son with a severe brain injury. “He was completely paralyzed. He was in a coma.” Since then, he has fought tirelessly to recuperate and inspire everyone in his path. Currently in a wheelchair, his goal is to walk across the stage to get his diploma this coming spring.

The print component of “Brain and Spine Health” is distributed within today’s edition of USA Today in the New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas and South Florida markets, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This campaign was made possible with the support of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, Kennedy Krieger Institute, National Brain Tumor Society, ASET – The Neurodiagnostic Society, Doug Heir, North American Spine Society, Caregiver.com, NMEDA, American Chronic Pain Association, and many more.

